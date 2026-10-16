OIivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan explain "queer" meaning behind 'Expectations' lyrics
16 October 2026, 00:50 | Updated: 16 October 2026, 01:49
What are Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan's 'Expectations' lyrics about? Here's what they've said about the song.
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Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan have released their first official collab but what are their 'Expectations' lyrics about?
Fans of Olivia and Chappell will already know that the pair have worked together before. The two superstars both use the same producer, Dan Nigro, and Chappell has recorded backing vocals for multiple Olivia songs. Not to mention, Chappell has supported Olivia on tour and she recently featured on Olivia's Daisy Chain Fields festival lineup.
However, 'Expectations' is the first time that the pair have done a duet together. The original song was already a fan favourite from Olivia's you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and fans are living for the meaning behind the remix.
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What are Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan''s 'Expectations' lyrics about?
Talking to Hits 1 about the meaning behind the original version of the song, Olivia said: "Dan [Nigro] challenged me to write a mantra song and we were listening to a bunch of mantra songs, pop songs and rap songs that were like, 'This is what I’m worth, this is what I got'...it’s kind of a manifestation tool, let’s hope."
As for creating the remix with Chappell, Olivia told Apple Music: "We were trying to write the second verse and I was telling [Chappell] all of the crazy stuff that boys have done to me and you were like, "Oh my God, you need to start dating girls. This is crazy." It's wild out here."
Meanwhile, Chappell praised Olivia saying: "I don't know if everyone would be down to have a fully queer verse on their song. I think that that says a lot about your support for queerness. It feels very feminist to me, but that is so you."
Olivia Rodrigo - expectations (feat. Chappell Roan) (Official Music Video)
In the song, Olivia pokes fun at her penchant for dating men that fall short of her standards all while manifesting that she chooses potential suitors more wisely in future: I won't settle for a guy with a fake job / They seem so desperate for loving, but, baby, I'm not / Gave my heart with zero stipulations / Now I take careful consideration.
Meanwhile, Chappell jokes about her own lack of luck in love with women singing: I took her to a concert / Front row, thought it'd be fun / Her hand moving up my skirt / New piercing on her tongue / She said she'd call me later / That was three weeks ago / Classic L.A. behaviour / She could've just said no.
Chappell and Olivia forever!
Olivia Rodrigo & Chappell Roan - 'Expectations' lyrics
INTRO: Chappell Roan
Ooh, Olivia does remixes now
VERSE 1: Olivia Rodrigo
I met him at a party
I think he was on drugs
He wasn't smart or funny
I convinced myself he was
He had a great apartment
And a car his parents bought
I thought that he was perfect
And now his number's blocked
PRE-CHORUS: Olivia Rodrigo
Took a couple months (Took a couple months)
But now I am secure (Now I am secure)
I am so evolved (I am so evolved)
Now I ask for more and more and more and more and more
CHORUS: Olivia Rodrigo
I won't settle for a guy with a fake job
They seem so desperate for loving, but baby, I'm not
Gave my heart with zero stipulations
Now I take careful consideration
I'm not kissing any boy that is passive
Their indecision is painfully unattractive
Past mistakes are just new information
These days, I've got expectations
VERSE 2: Chappell Roan
I took her to a concert
Front row, thought it'd be fun
Her hand moving up my skirt
New piercing on her tongue
She said she'd call me later
That was three weeks ago
Classic L.A. behaviour
She could've just said no
PRE-CHORUS: Chappell Roan
But in a couple months (In a couple months)
This woman will be procured (Woman will be procured)
She will be evolved (She will be evolved)
And I will be adored, adored, adored, adored, adored
CHORUS: Chappell Roan
I won't settle for a girl with a fake job
They seem so desperate for loving, but, baby, I'm not
Gave my heart with zero stipulations
Now I take careful consideration
I'm not kissing any girl that is passive
Their indecision is painfully unattractive
Past mistakes are just new information
These days, I've got expectations
BRIDGE: Olivia Rodrigo & Daniel Nigro
I've got big expectations
I've got real big expectations
I've got big expectations
I've got real big expectations
She's got big expectations
She's got real big expectations
She's got big expectations
She's got real big expectations
CHORUS: Olivia Rodrigo & Chappell Roan
I won't settle for a guy with a fake job
They seem so desperate for loving, but baby, I'm not
No, baby, I'm not
Gave my heart with zero stipulations
Now I take careful consideration
I take consideration
Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:
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- Olivia Rodrigo explains deeper meaning behind her Maggots for Brains lyrics
- Olivia Rodrigo calls out her ex in heartbreaking Cigarette Smoke lyrics
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