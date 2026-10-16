OIivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan explain "queer" meaning behind 'Expectations' lyrics

OIivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan explain "queer" meaning behind 'Expectations' lyrics. Picture: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images, Geffen Records

By Sam Prance

What are Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan's 'Expectations' lyrics about? Here's what they've said about the song.

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Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan have released their first official collab but what are their 'Expectations' lyrics about?

Fans of Olivia and Chappell will already know that the pair have worked together before. The two superstars both use the same producer, Dan Nigro, and Chappell has recorded backing vocals for multiple Olivia songs. Not to mention, Chappell has supported Olivia on tour and she recently featured on Olivia's Daisy Chain Fields festival lineup.

However, 'Expectations' is the first time that the pair have done a duet together. The original song was already a fan favourite from Olivia's you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and fans are living for the meaning behind the remix.

What are Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan''s 'Expectations' lyrics about?

Talking to Hits 1 about the meaning behind the original version of the song, Olivia said: "Dan [Nigro] challenged me to write a mantra song and we were listening to a bunch of mantra songs, pop songs and rap songs that were like, 'This is what I’m worth, this is what I got'...it’s kind of a manifestation tool, let’s hope."

As for creating the remix with Chappell, Olivia told Apple Music: "We were trying to write the second verse and I was telling [Chappell] all of the crazy stuff that boys have done to me and you were like, "Oh my God, you need to start dating girls. This is crazy." It's wild out here."

Meanwhile, Chappell praised Olivia saying: "I don't know if everyone would be down to have a fully queer verse on their song. I think that that says a lot about your support for queerness. It feels very feminist to me, but that is so you."

Olivia Rodrigo - expectations (feat. Chappell Roan) (Official Music Video)

In the song, Olivia pokes fun at her penchant for dating men that fall short of her standards all while manifesting that she chooses potential suitors more wisely in future: I won't settle for a guy with a fake job / They seem so desperate for loving, but, baby, I'm not / Gave my heart with zero stipulations / Now I take careful consideration.

Meanwhile, Chappell jokes about her own lack of luck in love with women singing: I took her to a concert / Front row, thought it'd be fun / Her hand moving up my skirt / New piercing on her tongue / She said she'd call me later / That was three weeks ago / Classic L.A. behaviour / She could've just said no.

Chappell and Olivia forever!

Olivia Rodrigo & Chappell Roan - 'Expectations' lyrics

INTRO: Chappell Roan

Ooh, Olivia does remixes now

VERSE 1: Olivia Rodrigo

I met him at a party

I think he was on drugs

He wasn't smart or funny

I convinced myself he was

He had a great apartment

And a car his parents bought

I thought that he was perfect

And now his number's blocked

PRE-CHORUS: Olivia Rodrigo

Took a couple months (Took a couple months)

But now I am secure (Now I am secure)

I am so evolved (I am so evolved)

Now I ask for more and more and more and more and more

CHORUS: Olivia Rodrigo

I won't settle for a guy with a fake job

They seem so desperate for loving, but baby, I'm not

Gave my heart with zero stipulations

Now I take careful consideration

I'm not kissing any boy that is passive

Their indecision is painfully unattractive

Past mistakes are just new information

These days, I've got expectations

VERSE 2: Chappell Roan

I took her to a concert

Front row, thought it'd be fun

Her hand moving up my skirt

New piercing on her tongue

She said she'd call me later

That was three weeks ago

Classic L.A. behaviour

She could've just said no

PRE-CHORUS: Chappell Roan

But in a couple months (In a couple months)

This woman will be procured (Woman will be procured)

She will be evolved (She will be evolved)

And I will be adored, adored, adored, adored, adored

CHORUS: Chappell Roan

I won't settle for a girl with a fake job

They seem so desperate for loving, but, baby, I'm not

Gave my heart with zero stipulations

Now I take careful consideration

I'm not kissing any girl that is passive

Their indecision is painfully unattractive

Past mistakes are just new information

These days, I've got expectations

BRIDGE: Olivia Rodrigo & Daniel Nigro

I've got big expectations

I've got real big expectations

I've got big expectations

I've got real big expectations

She's got big expectations

She's got real big expectations

She's got big expectations

She's got real big expectations

CHORUS: Olivia Rodrigo & Chappell Roan

I won't settle for a guy with a fake job

They seem so desperate for loving, but baby, I'm not

No, baby, I'm not

Gave my heart with zero stipulations

Now I take careful consideration

I take consideration

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

Olivia Rodrigo tries British pub snacks & reveals her favourite album track | Very British Day Out

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