Olivia Rodrigo defends wearing babydoll dresses following backlash online

28 May 2026, 11:30

Olivia Rodrigo defends wearing babydoll dresses following backlash online
Olivia Rodrigo defends wearing babydoll dresses following backlash online. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Olivia Rodrigo, Xavi Torrent/Getty Images for Spotify
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

People accused Olivia Rodrigo of sexualising children's outfits and she had the perfect response to the controversy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olivia Rodrigo has seen your weird criticism over her wearing babydoll dresses and she has something to say about it.

Olivia Rodrigo is back with a brand new era. Her third studio album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love comes out June 12th and contains the hit singles 'drop dead' and 'the cure'. Not only that but Olivia is scheduled to kick off her next arena tour - The Unraveled Tour - in September with 86 arena shows so far in North America and Europe.

With a new era comes a new aesthetic and Olivia has been seen sporting multiple babydoll dresses in promo for her new album. So far so normal but her outfits have sparked some backlash online and now Olivia is speaking out.

Olivia Rodrigo jokes about her Philipino heritage

Since kicking off the you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love album campaign, Olivia has worn babydoll dresses in the official album photoshoot as well as in shows like her one-off concert in Barcelona. For the most part, fans have been living for her looks but some people have accused her of sexualising children's aesthetics.

Discussing the controversy on the New York Times Popcast, Olivia said: "That makes me really upset...What’s really disturbing is I feel like I've worn outfits that are revealing on stage. I’ve been on stage in a sparkly bra, little shorts, which is my right. That’s fun. I felt cool and comfortable in that."

She continued: "That wasn’t inappropriate but me fully covered up in a dress that people deem to be childlike was inappropriate. I think it just shows how we really normalise pedophilia in our culture."

Defending herself further, Olivia added: "It’s just this rhetoric that we’re fed as girls since we’re so little, which is like, ‘Don’t wear that because then a man is going to sexualise your body and it’s your fault.’ It’s so weird. I didn’t think I looked sexy in that at all. I was like ‘This is so cool. I feel like I look like Kathleen Hanna or Courtney Love.’"

Olivia finished by saying: "I'm very protective of younger women and girls. I don't want them to be fed that rhetoric. You shouldn't be responsible for some guy sexualising you in a way that was never your intention."

So there we have it. Let women wear what they want in peace!

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Harry Styles Together Together Tour setlist: Every song in order

Harry Styles Together Together Tour setlist: Every song in order

Olivia Rodrigo 'You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love': Tracklist, release date, collabs, vinyl variants and news

Olivia Rodrigo 'You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love': Tracklist, release date, collabs, vinyl variants and news
Harry Styles Together Together Tour start times: What time does Harry Styles go on stage?

Harry Styles Together Together Tour start times: What time does Harry Styles go on stage?

Has Manon left Katseye? Coachella, Pinky Up and her hiatus explained

Has Manon left Katseye? Coachella, Pinky Up and her hiatus explained

Olivia Rodrigo The Cure lyrics meaning explained

Olivia Rodrigo explains true meaning behind her The Cure lyrics

Hot On Capital

Ella Bright addresses concerns about the age gap between her and Belmont Cameli

Off Campus' Ella Bright defends big age gap between her and Belmont Cameli

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Amy Kenyon promo image in 2023 and pictured on the show.

MAFS UK's Amy Kenyon says she needed therapy after being ‘degraded’ on the show

TV & Film

Off Campus actor Antonio Cipriano's girlfriend shuts down viewers body-shaming him

Off Campus actor Antonio Cipriano's girlfriend shuts down viewers body-shaming him

TV & Film

Love Island’s Ronnie Vint posing and pictured in All Stars villa.

Love Island’s Ronnie Vint reveals hair transplant results in before and after pics

Love Island

Love Island 2026 islanders revealed

Love Island 2026 line-up: All the confirmed contestants revealed

Love Island

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

What time does Euphoria come out? Episode 7 release time revealed

Here's what time Euphoria episode 7 comes out tonight

TV & Film

Who are the cast of ITV's 'Nobody's Fool'?

Meet the cast of 'Nobody's Fool' - Every contestant's secret, age, job, & where they're from revealed

TV & Film

Off Campus season 2 release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Off Campus season 2 release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

TV & Film

Off Campus season 2 casts India Fowler as Logan's love interest Grace Ivers

Off Campus season 2 casts India Fowler as Logan's love interest Grace Ivers

TV & Film

McLaren Racing and Global have announced a new partnership

We've partnered with McLaren Racing!

Off Campus star Belmont Cameli donated a kidney in 2018 and ended up saving seven lives

Off Campus' Belmont Cameli once donated a kidney and saved seven lives

TV & Film

MAFS Australia Rachel has revealed why she's no longer on speaking terms with Steven

MAFS Australia Rachel reveals why she no longer speaks to Steven

TV & Film

Off Campus creator explains why Hunter Davenport's storyline is different to the books

Off Campus creator explains why Hunter Davenport's storyline is different to the books

TV & Film

Why did Maya Jama and Ruben Dias split? Here's everything that's been revealed about their breakup.

Reason why Maya Jama and footballer Ruben Dias split

Niall Horan explains the meaning behind his song 'End of an Era'

Niall Horan explains how Liam Payne inspired nostalgic 'End of an Era' lyrics

Married at First Sight Australia's Bec says she's lost her main form of income after Final Vows dress scandal

MAFS Australia's Bec says her life has "crumbled" after "triggering" dress scandal

TV & Film

Off Campus' Antonio Capriano explains why major Logan scene is different to the book

Off Campus' Antonio Cipriano explains why major Logan scene is different to the book

TV & Film

Who plays Allie Hayes in Off Campus? Mika Abdalla's height, age, fiancé and more

Off Campus actress Mika Abdalla's age, height, fiancé, past roles and more

TV & Film

What happens to Beau in Off Campus? His dramatic book storyline explained

What happens to Beau in Off Campus? His dramatic book storyline explained

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae