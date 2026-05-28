Olivia Rodrigo defends wearing babydoll dresses following backlash online

Olivia Rodrigo defends wearing babydoll dresses following backlash online. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Olivia Rodrigo, Xavi Torrent/Getty Images for Spotify

By Sam Prance

People accused Olivia Rodrigo of sexualising children's outfits and she had the perfect response to the controversy.

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Olivia Rodrigo has seen your weird criticism over her wearing babydoll dresses and she has something to say about it.

Olivia Rodrigo is back with a brand new era. Her third studio album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love comes out June 12th and contains the hit singles 'drop dead' and 'the cure'. Not only that but Olivia is scheduled to kick off her next arena tour - The Unraveled Tour - in September with 86 arena shows so far in North America and Europe.

With a new era comes a new aesthetic and Olivia has been seen sporting multiple babydoll dresses in promo for her new album. So far so normal but her outfits have sparked some backlash online and now Olivia is speaking out.

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Since kicking off the you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love album campaign, Olivia has worn babydoll dresses in the official album photoshoot as well as in shows like her one-off concert in Barcelona. For the most part, fans have been living for her looks but some people have accused her of sexualising children's aesthetics.

Discussing the controversy on the New York Times Popcast, Olivia said: "That makes me really upset...What’s really disturbing is I feel like I've worn outfits that are revealing on stage. I’ve been on stage in a sparkly bra, little shorts, which is my right. That’s fun. I felt cool and comfortable in that."

She continued: "That wasn’t inappropriate but me fully covered up in a dress that people deem to be childlike was inappropriate. I think it just shows how we really normalise pedophilia in our culture."

Defending herself further, Olivia added: "It’s just this rhetoric that we’re fed as girls since we’re so little, which is like, ‘Don’t wear that because then a man is going to sexualise your body and it’s your fault.’ It’s so weird. I didn’t think I looked sexy in that at all. I was like ‘This is so cool. I feel like I look like Kathleen Hanna or Courtney Love.’"

Olivia finished by saying: "I'm very protective of younger women and girls. I don't want them to be fed that rhetoric. You shouldn't be responsible for some guy sexualising you in a way that was never your intention."

So there we have it. Let women wear what they want in peace!

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

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