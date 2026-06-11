Here's what time Olivia Rodrigo's album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love comes out

Here's what time Olivia Rodrigo's album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love comes out. Picture: Getty, Geffen Records

By Sam Prance

What time does Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love come out? What's the tracklist? All the release times in the UK, US and around the world explained.

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The wait is over Livies. Olivia Rodrigo's new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love is just hours away from us.

There's no denying that Olivia Rodrigo's you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love is one of the most highly anticipated albums of the year. In April, Olivia released 'drop dead' as the lead single from the project and it immediately topped charts all around the world. She's since released her hit song 'the cure' but there are still 11 tracks left to hear.

On June 12th, fans can finally find out what the rest of the record sounds like - but what time does you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love come out? Scroll down for a full list of international release times including the UK and US.

When Olivia Rodrigo tells you to split the G, you do it...

What time does Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love come out?

Olivia's third studio album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love will be released at midnight LOCAL TIME on Friday June 12th. This means that, wherever you are, you will be able to stream, buy and download the album at 12:00AM in your country. New Zealand will get it first and it will become available to the rest of the world hour by hour.

For fans who are based in America, there will be a simultaneous release no matter which time zone you're based in. The album will drop at 12:00AM (ET) if you live on the east coast. However, for anyone who is based on the west coast, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love is dropping at 9:00PM (PT) on June 11th.

If you want to avoid lyric spoilers before the album comes out in your country, we recommend staying off of social media until you've heard the project.

Here are Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love release times for a handful of major time zones:

United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (June 11th)

United States (ET) - 12:00 AM

Canada (Vancouver) - 9:00 PM (June 11th)

Canada (Toronto) - 12:00 AM

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 12:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 12:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 12:00 AM

South Africa - 12:00 AM

India - 12:00 AM

Indonesia - 12:00 AM

Philippines - 12:00 AM

Hong Kong - 12:00 AM

Singapore - 12:00 AM

Australia - 12:00 AM

Japan - 12:00 AM

New Zealand - 12:00 AM

What time does Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love come out? Picture: Getty

What is Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love tracklist?

You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love is 13 tracks long and 'drop dead' is the opening track. The whole project is executive produced by Olivia's longterm collaborator Dan Nigro. The album is 50 minutes and 55 seconds long.

drop dead (3:44) stupid song (3:29) honeybee (3:43) maggots for brains (4:00) u + me = <3 (4:07) my way (3:00) purple (4:00) the cure (4:57) begged (3:37) what's wrong with me (3:44) less (3:13) expectations (3:41) cigarette smoke (5:40

'what's wrong with me' is a collaboration with The Cure's Robert Smith. Olivia debuted the song during a surprise set at Primavera in Barcelona on June 6th.

Which track are you claiming?

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

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