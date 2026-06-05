Niall Horan reveals meaning behind "sexy" 'Tastes So Good' lyrics

Niall Horan talks about the meaning behind his "sexy" 'Tastes So Good' lyrics. Picture: Niall Horan / Zach Sang Show

By Abbie Reynolds

What are Niall Horan's explicit 'Tastes So Good' lyrics about? Here's how Niall explained the meaning behind the sexy 'Dinner Party' song.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's no surprise Niall Horan's fan base are called the Lovers when his fourth solo album Dinner Party is full of so many songs bursting with love.

And while Niall may have kicked this era off on the more wholesome side with 'Dinner Party', a song about meeting his girlfriend Amelia (Mia) Woolley at a literal dinner party, he's taking us into a new territory with his song 'Tastes So Good'.

'Tastes So Good' - along with 'Monochromatic' - includes some of Niall's most sexy lyrics to date. But what are the lyrics and what do they mean? Here's what Niall's said himself...

Niall Horan has written most of his album 'Dinner Party' about his girlfriend Amelia Woolley. Picture: Getty

What are Niall Horan's 'Tastes So Good' lyrics about?

The lyrics to 'Tastes So Good' are not only about loving the taste of being intimate with someone, it's also about being utterly obsessed with that person.

He sings: I freeze when you're not swimming in my bloodstream, Not in my pocket with my car keys, Got me exactly where you want me, Exactly where you want me.

This is him referring to the feeling of needing to be close to the person at all times, and without them feeling incapable of performing daily tasks. In the chorus you hear that when he sings: Can't take another breath without you, Can't walk down the street.

However, Niall has opened up about the explicit meaning of the lyrics. Speaking on the Zach Sang Show, he said: "Tastes So Good and Monochromatic are probably on the sexier side of things. A bit more detail..."

On the lyrics I don't know what you're made of, But it tastes so good to me Niall said: "I like that. I don't know what you're made out of, you're made out of something, but it's pretty cool and it tastes good."

He gave a little smirk, almost definitely confirming that this song isn't just about kissing... (Think like Sabrina Carpenter's 'Taste')

Niall Horan - 'Tastes So Good' lyrics

VERSE 1

I freeze when you're not swimming in my bloodstream

Not in my pocket with my car keys

Got me exactly where you want me

Exactly where you want me

CHORUS

Can't take another breath without you

Can't walk down the street

No, I don't know what you're made of

But it tastes so good to me

When my legs are not wrapped around you

No, I can't fall asleep

No, I don't know what you're made of

But it tastes so good to me

VERSE 2

Pathetically, I look in places that you'd never be

Perfectly torturing me physically, simply

A voice is up in my mind

Saying just draw the line, every night

CHORUS

Can't take another breath without you

Can't walk down the street

No, I don't know what you're made of

But it tastes so good to me

When my legs are not wrapped around you

No, I can't fall asleep

No, I don't know what you're made of

But it tastes so good to me

It tastes so good to me

BRIDGE

Controlling my body, starving my brain

I no longer wonder if I'm still the same

I want you to leave, but I want you to stay

CHORUS

Can't take another breath without you

Can't walk down the street

No, I don't know what you're made of

But it tastes so good to me

When my legs are not wrapped around you

No, I can't fall asleep

No, I don't know what you're made of

But it tastes so good to me

It tastes so good to me

Read more Niall Horan news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.