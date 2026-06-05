Niall Horan explains spicy meaning behind his 'Monochromatic' lyrics

Niall Horan explains spicy meaning behind his 'Monochromatic' lyrics. Picture: Getty, Capital Records

By Sam Prance

What are Niall Horan's 'Monochromatic' lyrics about? Here's what he's said about what inspired the song.

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Niall Horan's Dinner Party is here and fans are living for his steamy 'Monochromatic' lyrics...so what are they about?

If you've followed Niall Horan's career, you will already know that the beloved 32-year-old is no stranger to releasing spicy songs. Alongside his lovelorn ballads and romantic bops, Niall has been know to turn up the heat in the studio every now and then. From 'Slow Hands' to 'On A Night Like Tonight', Niall knows how to make listeners blush.

Niall's new album is no different. First there's 'Tastes So Good' and then 'Monochromatic' might be his most adult song to date. Scroll down to see what Niall has said about the meaning behind the song.

We threw Niall Horan a *very interesting* Dinner Party...

What does monochromatic mean?

The word "monochromatic" is an adjective used to describe something that contains one colour and Niall uses it as a way to describe the way that his lover looks when she's naked. In the chorus, Niall sings: I get lost in what's under your fabric / Take it all off ’til you're monochromatic.

Discussing the inspiration behind the song on the Zach Sang Show, Niall said: "If I remember correctly, someone was wearing a monochromatic outfit...I remember writing down 'monochromatic' and then thinking afterwards, well if you're naked, you're monochromatic."

He continued: "It was at a point where I missed a little bit of that grit. 'Tastes So Good' and 'Monochromatic' are probably on the sexier side of things. Give a little more detail."

Who are Niall Horan's 'Monochromatic' lyrics about? Fans think the song was inspired by his girlfriend Amelia Woolley. Picture: Getty

Who are Niall Horan's 'Monochromatic' lyrics about?

Niall hasn't specified exactly who inspired 'Monochromatic'. However, based on his longterm relationship with British fashion buyer, Amelia Wooley, many fans believe almost the entire Dinner Party album was inspired by their romance. The pair have been publicly dating each other since 2020.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when Niall says anything more about 'Monochromatic'.

Niall Horan - 'Monochromatic' lyrics

VERSE 1

I’m in trouble but a different kind

Kind that won’t let me sleep another night

’Til I give you what you want, give you what you want

Like I told you, let the dress slide off of your shoulders

PRE-CHORUS

This kind of game it don’t ever get old

You be the cat I’m a fish in a bow

Yeah too many times

I try but I can’t get you off my mind

CHORUS

I get lost in what's under your fabric

Take it all off ’til you're monochromatic

These three words hiding under your mattress

Take it all off ’til you're monochromatic

I get lost in what's under your fabric

Take it all off ’til you're monochromatic

These three words hiding under your mattress

Take it all off ’til you're monochromatic

VERSE 2

I like the way you bend the light

Burning into the sheets and in my eyes

Just let me give you what you want, I know what you want

No rebuttal, turn my cold, cold heart to a puddle

PRE-CHORUS

This kind of game don’t ever get old

You be the cat I’m a fish in a bowl

Yeah too many times

I try but I can’t get you off my mind

CHORUS

I get lost in what's under your fabric

Take it all off ’til you're monochromatic

These three words hiding under your mattress

Take it all off ’til you're monochromatic

I get lost in what's under your fabric

Take it all off ’til you're monochromatic

These three words hiding under your mattress

Take it all off ’til you're monochromatic

CHORUS

I get lost in what's under your fabric

Take it all off ’til you're monochromatic

These three words hiding under your mattress

Take it all off ’til you're monochromatic

I get lost in what's under your fabric

Take it all off ’til you're monochromatic

These three words hiding under your mattress

Take it all off ’til you're monochromatic

Read more Niall Horan news here:

Niall Horan reveals the One Direction song he secretly hated performing | Fan Mail

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