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Niall Horan reveals how he first met girlfriend Amelia Woolley ahead of 'Dinner Party' release

17 March 2026, 16:14 | Updated: 17 March 2026, 16:16

Niall Horan reveals how he first met girlfriend Amelia Woolley
Niall Horan reveals how he first met girlfriend Amelia Woolley. Picture: Capital, Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for AELTC
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"It's become, you know, the next six years of my life and hopefully the rest of it."

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Ahead of the release of his new single 'Dinner Party', Niall Horan has shared the sweet story of how he met girlfriend Amelia Woolley at, you guessed it... a dinner party!

Niall dropped into Capital Breakfast today (March 17) to chat new music, enjoy a pint of Guinness in honour of St. Patrick's Day and revealed how Amelia inspired his new track.

In case you didn't know, Niall and Amelia have been in a relationship since 2020. They've been spotted out at loads of events together but for the most part, they keep their relationship private and mostly away from social media.

Niall's third album The Show is full of love songs about Amelia, and the former One Direction icon is now kicking off his new era with another track inspired by the first time they met.

Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley have been in a relationship since 2020
Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley have been in a relationship since 2020. Picture: Getty

Explaining how the song came about, Niall told Capital Breakfast: "I wrote it last summer and actually we rented a house in Surrey and we did like a little week out there, me and a few of the producers and writers that I work with. So we were out there for a week just writing tune after tune."

"And this kind of— You spend a long time just writing and nothing's coming and then, this was the one that I was like, okay, this is where the album starts from here because my relationship started on the night I wrote, like, the night the song is about."

Discussing how that first dinner with Amelia changed everything, Niall continued: "And like, I realised that that dinner party became like a bigger thing than just sitting around getting drunk and having. Having a bit of food."

"It's become, you know, the next six years of my life and hopefully the rest of it. So, yeah, it's because it allowed me to then go and write songs that were about all of the moments of this relationship.

Adding to the magic surrounding that night, Niall revealed that Amelia was actually a "late addition through a mutual friend".

"She arrived in and we just got chatting and then..."

Niall Horan boosts YOUR dating profiles and reveals how he met his girlfriend!

Niall's 'Dinner Party' drops on Friday March 20th. And then of course, the wait for the new album begins.

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