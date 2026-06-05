Are Niall Horan's 'Flowers' lyrics about Amelia Woolley? The meaning explained

5 June 2026, 00:30

Niall Horan pictured on The Voice red carpet and in rehearsals.
Niall Horan. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Are Niall Horan's 'Flowers' lyrics about girlfriend Amelia Woolley? Here's what he's said about the song.

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The wait is over! Niall Horan's highly-anticipated fourth album Dinner Party is finally out and fans are swooning over his 'Flowers' lyrics.

On March 18th, Niall took to Instagram share an exciting announcement about his new album. He wrote: "my brand new album ‘dinner party’ will be yours june 5th." He also unveiled the tracklist which includes the singles 'Dinner Party', 'A Little More Time' and 'End of an Era'.

Now, fans are obsessing over the songs and ‘Flowers’ has quickly emerged as a fan favourite...but what are the lyrics about?

Niall Horan pictured playing a guitar.
Niall Horan for 'Dinner Party'. Picture: Isaac Westberg

During a recent Rolling Stone interview, Niall was asked about referencing what fans say about him on social media in his songs and he explained that it occurred with 'Flowers'.

Despite insisting that he's not a 'serial scroller', Niall reflected on comments he gets online and revealed that one of them sparked his interest. Niall said: "It’s like, 'Niall, follow me.' 'Niall, I love you.' 'I hate you.' 'Your eyes could grow flowers.' That’s all the tweet said. And I was like, 'that's interesting'."

With the comment on his mind during a writing session with Amy Allen, Niall added: "That's so interesting as a concept, that like me and Amy were chatting about it. This person is just so powerful in the small things they do, their personality and the way they make people feel. They're so powerful that their eyes could grow flowers.

"It obviously doesn't make sense, but it makes your ears perk up. And I just love the idea of it and then obviously it came from a tweet which makes it even cooler."

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley pictured at Wimbledon in 2025.
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley have been together for over six years. Picture: Getty Images

Are Niall Horan's 'Flowers' lyrics about Amelia Woolley?

During an interview on the Zach Sang Show, Niall didn't reveal if the song was written about anyone specifically like his girlfriend Amelia Woolley.

Instead, Niall shared that the song is about appreciating someone who is unaware of how their personality or everyday actions positively impact the people around them.

In the first verse, he places emphasis on someone being a radiant spirit to those around them: It's just who you are, don't have to try.

In the song's chorus Niall sings: Swear your eyes / Could grow flowers. Not only is Niall referencing what the fan said here but he is also reiterating the idea that someone’s power of goodness can bloom and transcend within them.

Then again, in the second verse, Niall focuses on the quiet yet powerful ability someone has to brighten the lives of those around them: How you make the quiet come alive.

Niall Horan - 'Flowers' lyrics

VERSE 1
Poetry in motion as you're walking down the stairs
Quiet kinda confidence you hide
Watch you do your makeup, brush your worries out your hair
It's just who you are, don't have to try

CHORUS
No, you don't (No)
Know your power
Swear your eyes (Eyes)
Could grow flowers
Wonder 'round ('Round)
Them for hours
Swear your eyes (Eyes)
Could grow flowers

VERUS 2
Sunny disposition but you listen like the rain
Stars come out to hear you speak your mind
Silent conversation, I could lay right here for days
How you make the quiet come alive

CHORUS
No, you don't (No)
Know your power
Swear your eyes (Eyes)
Could grow flowers
Wonder 'round ('Round)
Them for hours
Swear your eyes (Eyes)
Could grow flowers

OUTRO
No, you don't
Know your power
Swear your eyes
Could grow flowers
Wonder 'round
Them for hours
Swear your eyes
Could grow flowers

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