Niall Horan explains how Liam Payne inspired nostalgic 'End of an Era' lyrics

Niall Horan explains the meaning behind his song 'End of an Era'. Picture: YouTube / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Is Niall Horan's 'End of an Era' about Liam Payne? Niall explains the real meaning behind 'End of an Era' lyrics.

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Niall Horan has released the song 'End of an Era', saying it deserved it's own moment before he drops his fourth solo album Dinner Party in June.

Announcing that the song was coming out, he said: "some songs take a minute to get to what you're actually trying to say. this one was one of those. i hope it means as much to you as it does to me. i felt it needed its own space before the album comes out in a few weeks, so here you go."

In October 2024, Niall's friend and former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne tragically passed away after a fall in Buenos Aires. It was just days after Liam had been to see Niall's live show in the same city.

Niall has now opened up about how 'End of an Era' was inspired by this tragic life event and how the lyrics are about Liam.

Niall Horan has explained how 'End of an Era' is all about Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Are Niall Horan's 'End of an Era' lyrics about Liam Payne?

Yes, Niall's closing Dinner Party track 'End of an Era' is about his former bandmate and late friend Liam. Niall has spoken about how he was stuck while writing 'End of Era' with his co-writers Julian Bunetta and John Ryan. However, once they realised that the song was about Liam, they were able to finish it.

Speaking on the 'And The Writer Is' podcast, Niall addressed writing songs about the grief of losing Liam. He said: "I kind of danced around it for a while. Me and John [Ryan] had this song called 'End of an Era' that we'd wrote....I had this idea for a song that was [about] leaving your past behind with nostalgia, while being excited for the future and not overthinking either.

"Then the more we spoke about it and the more we kept getting it wrong, Julian [Bunetta] actually said it, he was like: 'This song is The song is about Liam, we just don’t know it yet. We’re kind of dancing around it subconsciously but this song is about Liam.'"

Niall added: "And then the song was written in five minutes."

Expanding on the true meaning behind the song, Niall added: "Now the song is a completely different thing and it's a song of loss and fear of loss and the end of an era. And it's sad, one verse is sad and one verse is nostalgic - and they're two of the feelings that I have when I think of Liam."

He explained: "It's sadness that he's not with us anymore but also looking back at the good times of growing up together and making records together.

"Growing up together in a mad industry, being all over the world, and traveling, and all the small moments we had in hotel rooms, and being on stage, and looking at each other on stage. All of those things come flooding back in this song, along with the sadness."

In the very first verse, Niall sings about feeling nostalgic in the lyrics: We had it, pure magic / Remembering what it was like. And addressing Liam's passing he sings: Time passes so fast that I couldn't tell you goodbye.

Then in the second verse, he is placing more emphasis on the feeling off loss as he sings: Twisted and terrified

How things change overnight / Footsteps we can't rewind.

Niall's pre-chorus includes a lyric that perfectly reflects the feeling of saying goodbye to an 'era' but having no choice but to move forward. He sings: Tears fall down like the future comes slowly.

Niall Horan is reminiscing on the 'One Direction' days in his 'End of an Era' lyrics. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan - 'End of an Era' lyrics

VERSE 1

We had it, pure magic

Remembering what it was like

Time passes so fast that I couldn't tell you goodbye

PRE-CHORUS

Two strings crying 'bout coming undone

Shadows laughing 'bout their days in the sun

Tears fall down like the future comes slowly

And then all at once

CHORUS

Feels like letting go of

Things we're not supposed to

One breath and it's over

The end of an era (It's the end of a—)

Feels like letting go of (It's the end of a—)

Someone I want more of (It's the end of a—)

Onе breath and it's over (It's the еnd of a—)

The end of an era

VERSE 2

Twisted and terrified

How things change overnight

Footsteps we can't rewind

PRE-CHORUS

Careless times, yeah, we sure had some

Naive eyes, yeah, we sure looked young

Tears fall down like the future comes slowly

And then all at once

CHORUS

Feels like letting go of

Things we're not supposed to

One breath and it's over

The end of an era (It's the end of a—)

Feels like letting go of (It's the end of a—)

Someone I want more of (It's the end of a—)

One breath and it's over (It's the end of a—)

The end of an era

BRIDGE

Mm-mm, mm-mm, mm-mm

Mm-mm, mm-mm, mm-mm

Mm-mm, mm-mm (It's the end of a), mm-mm (It's the end of a)

Mm-mm, mm-mm, mm-mm (It's the end of a)

It's the end of a

CHORUS

Feels like letting go of

Things we're not supposed to

One breath and it's over

The end of an era (It's the end of a—)

So hard letting go of (It's the end of a—)

Someone I want more of (It's the end of a—)

One breath and it's over (It's the end of a—)

The end of an era

OUTRO

End of an era

The end of an era

End of an era

The end of an era

Read more Niall Horan news here:

Niall Horan reveals the One Direction song he secretly hated performing | Fan Mail

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