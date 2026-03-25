Niall Horan announces 'Dinner Party' UK and Ireland tour dates

Niall Horan Dinner Party Live On Tour - tickets, presale, venues, dates & more

Niall Horan announces 'Dinner Party' tour. Picture: Capitol Records / Zackery Michael

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the details you need on Niall Horan's Dinner Party Live On Tour - including tour dates, venues, presale tickets and more.

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Niall Horan is taking his fourth solo studio album Dinner Party on tour!

In 2026, Niall hasn't just returned to our lives with new music, he's returned to our lives with brand-new music AND a new tour. That's right, your favourite Irishman is returning to stage for Dinner Party Live On Tour this autumn.

The Dinner Party tour will be Niall's fourth solo tour. So, as we all make a mad dash for tickets, here's everything you need to know about presale codes, venues, dates and more!

Niall Horan for 'Dinner Party'. Picture: Isaac Westberg

Is Niall Horan: Dinner Party Live On Tour worldwide?

Niall announced the tour confirming that more tour dates will be coming. He said: "IRELAND, UK & EUROPE, you’re first up for Dinner Party Live On Tour! pre-order the album from my store for access to next Tuesday’s presale. general onsale begins Thursday, April 2. check niallhoran.com for more details.

"i cannot wait to see you all soon. this album was written with the live experience in mind and i’ve been itching to get back out on the road pretty much since the last tour wrapped. truly nothing better than looking out from stage and seeing all your beautiful faces."

He signed off the announcement saying: "this is the first of many legs of the tour so stay tuned in the coming months for more dates. things are just getting started!"

How to get tickets to Niall Horan's Dinner Party Live On Tour:

Presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Thursday 2nd April at 10am local time at niallhoran.com.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Netherlands, Belgium, France, Denmark, Italy and Poland. Mastercard Presale starts Tuesday March 31 at 10am local and ends Thursday 2nd April at 9am local.

£1 per ticket sale in the UK will be donated to the LIVE Trust, protecting, expanding, and supporting grassroots music across the UK.

Niall Horan announces 'Dinner Party' UK and Ireland tour dates. Picture: Capitol Records

Niall Horan: Dinner Party Live On Tour UK & Europe dates 2026:

22 September – Utilita Arena, Birmingham (UK)

23 September – Utilita Arena, Newcastle (UK)

25 September – Co-op Live, Manchester (UK)

28 September – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (UK)

29 September – Utilita Arena, Sheffield (UK)

2 October – The O2, London (UK)

7 October – Barclays Arena, Hamburg (Germany)

8 October – Uber Arena, Berlin (Germany)

10 October – Royal Arena, Copenhagen (Denmark)

13 October – Lanxess Arena, Cologne (Germany)

15 October – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

16 October – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

25 October – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona (Spain)

28 October – Unipol Forum, Milan (Italy)

29 October – Unipol Arena, Bologna (Italy)

31 October – Olympiahalle, Munich (Germany)

3 November – Tauron Arena, Krakow (Poland)

5 November – AFAS Dome, Antwerp (Belgium)

6 November – Accor Arena, Paris (France)

9 November – 3Arena, Dublin (Ireland)

10 November – 3Arena, Dublin (Ireland)

15 November – SSE Arena, Belfast (UK)

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