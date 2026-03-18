Niall Horan 'Dinner Party': Release date, tracklist, collabs, vinyl variants and news

Niall Horan 'Dinner Party': Release date, tracklist, collabs, vinyl variants and news. Picture: Getty, Capitol

By Sam Prance

What is Niall Horan's Dinner Party tracklist? When does the new album come out? Here's everything you need to know.

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Lovers, wake up! A new Niall Horan era is officially here. The star has just confirmed that his highly-anticipated fourth album is called Dinner Party and the upcoming project will be released worldwide in a matter of mere weeks.

Today (Mar 18), Niall took to Instagram to announce his new album. The 32-year-old wrote: "my brand new album ‘dinner party’ will be yours june 5th." Niall also shared the artwork which sees him drinking from a mug.

Scroll down to find out everything we know about Niall's Dinner Party including the tracklist and more.

When does Niall Horan's new album come out?

As mentioned above, Niall Horan's Dinner Party will come out on June 5th 2026. The album is Niall's fourth full-length project as a solo artist following Flicker in 2017, Heartbreak Weather in 2020 and The Show in 2023.

What is Niall Horan's new album tracklist?

Alongside the album announcement, Niall Horan revealed the official Dinner Party tracklist on his website. The record is officially available to preorder on his website and it reveals that the tracklist is 12 (!) songs long with the lead single 'Dinner Party' as Track 2 on the record.

Tastes So Good Dinner Party Monochromatic She Gets It from Her Mother Better Man Little More Time Flowers Boys Are Fun Fighting Over Nothing Pretty Die If I Don’t End of an Era

Which track are you claiming?

What is Niall Horan's new album tracklist? Picture: Getty

What are Niall Horan's new album vinyl variants?

For the time being, Niall has made multiple vinyl, CD and cassette variants of his new album available to preorder on his own website. These include vinyls in red booth, porcelain and candle light editions. The cassette also comes in sage and the CD comes in red. Signed versions are available too.

Head on over to Niall's shop to find out which version you wish to purchase.

As well as physically, you can preorder the new album digitally.

What are Niall Horan's new album vinyl variants? Picture: Getty

Who did Niall Horan write his new album with?

Niall Horan is currently yet to drop a list of collaborators for his new album and we likely won't know until its release.

The official album bio on Niall's website, reads “a thank you to the past and a hello to the present, the album features 12 new tracks shaped by love, intimacy, fear, loss, hope and dreams. Cinematic yet organic, Dinner Party invites listeners to take a seat at the table and share in the warmth, wit and sincerity that define the album."

Describing the title track on X, Niall wrote: "This song is about a really happy and big moment in my life. an evening at a simple dinner party that changed the course of my life. after writing the song , the words ‘dinner party‘ became the nucleus for the rest of the record."

He added: "that once in a lifetime moment that i am grateful for and for everything that came after that night."

Are there any collabs on Niall Horan's new album.

No collabs for Niall Horan's new album have been revealed and, based on the tracklist, it appears that there aren't any. However, Niall tends to collab with artists on remixes of his song so it's possible that there will still be some collabs later in the era.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you as soon as we know more.

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