NERIAH | I always eat a cup of noodles when I have a show | My Life In 20

By Sam Prance

To celebrate the release of her latest project Reason To Hate You, we asked singer-songwriter NERIAH to take a trip down memory lane and answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

20) What album could you listen to 20 times over and not get bored?

I am such a big Julia Michaels fan so I would have to say Not In Chronological Order.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Honestly my ex boyfriend. The amount of songs I’ve written about this man could go on forever.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

Going to college and studying marketing. It honestly had such a big impact of my life because it really taught me how to have work ethic and work harder than anyone around me. It also helped me learn so many tools to be able to market myself in the industry.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

I was obsessed with Theo James for the longest time. It was one of the Divergent movies that made me obsessed with him.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I remember not doing anything on my actual birthday because the only thing I wanted to do was to go get my license. When I was 15 and a half on the dot, I made sure I got my permit. But I remember I had a very fun party that my dad threw with some of my close friends to celebrate.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

I used to hate reading which I actually love now. I think, growing up, I felt like I was being forced to read in school so I never did it for fun but now there are so many books that I’ve fallen in love with.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

I think Gossip Girl and Vampire Diaries. I remember me and my sister were absolutely obsessed with both shows and would watch them religiously.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I actually love the number 13 and I feel like anything that makes other people superstitious is weirdly lucky for me. I always eat a cup of noodles when I have a show.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be?

This is such a good and hard question. I don’t know why but the first person that came into my head was Adele. I’m waiting for new music and I’m so obsessed with her. If I could’ve been her while she was recording 21 for 12 hours that would have been insane.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

My best friend's name was Chase and a very random fact is that his mom used to make the best popcorn.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

I would say my worst bad habit is probably binge-watching TV shows. I cannot start a season without finishing it and, as much as I love doing it and probably will never stop, it definitely makes me go through TV seasons way too fast.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were nine?

I don’t think I have a lot of fears. I think the first thing that came to mind was the fear of being alone. It definitely pours itself into all of my music.

8) When you were eight, what did you want to be when you grew up?

An artist actually. Funny story, when I was five years old, they asked me what I wanted to be and what my one dream was. I wrote to sell out the Staples Center. I’ve known this is what I wanted to do for a very long time and I wrote my first song when I was five years old.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

If I had to pick, I would probably say wrath. If someone lies to me or breaks my trust, they are gone out of my life forever.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party, who would you invite?

My dad, Amy Winehouse, Marilyn Monroe, Carrie Bradshaw, my future self and my dog Beanie.

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Noodles, bedazzling everything, solid core, my wired headphones and my journal.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Honest, vulnerable, bubbly, sad.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

My top three songs of all time are:

Julia Michaels - 'Issues'

Lauv - 'Never Not'

Adele - 'Someone Like You'

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Skydiving and going to Japan.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Being able to write my emotions into songs.

