Myles Smith 'My Mess, My Heart, My Life' Tour - tickets, presale, venues & more

23 March 2026, 11:49

Myles Smith 'My Mess, My Heart, My Life' Tour info
Myles Smith 'My Mess, My Heart, My Life' Tour info. Picture: Getty / RCA Records

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's how to get tickets and presale access to Myles Smith's 'My Mess, My Heart, My Life' Tour.

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Alongside the announcement of his debut album My Mess, My Heart, My Life. coming out June 12th, Myles Smith has announced he's going on tour!

His tour, in support of the album, kicks off in November 2026 and will see Myles perform his biggest headline shows to date across the UK, culminating in a landmark London show at The O2.

Here are all the details on how, when and where to get tickets to the My Mess, My Heart, My Life. 2026 tour...

How to get tickets to Myles Smith's My Mess, My Heart, My Life. Tour:

Album pre-orders for My Mess, My Heart, My Life. are available now, giving fans early access to ticket presales for the UK and European tour dates. Pre-order HERE.

Artist presale begins Wednesday 25th March at 10am local, ahead of the general ticket on-sale on Friday 27th March at 10am local.

On Friday 27th March from 10am, buy tickets HERE.

My Mess, My Heart, My Life. Tour dates:

UK & IRELAND

  • Nov 7 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
  • Nov 8 - Leeds - First Direct Bank Arena
  • Nov 10 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
  • Nov 12 - Birmingham - bp pulse LIVE
  • Nov 14 - Bournemouth - International Centre
  • Nov 15 - Manchester - Co-op Live
  • Nov 17 - Dublin - 3Arena
  • Nov 19 - Cardiff - Utilita Arena
  • Nov 20 - London - The O2

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