Mulaa Joans is September's Capital Buzz Artist

Mulaa Joans is September's Capital Buzz Artist. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

Capital Buzz and Capital spotlight emerging talent every month and Mulaa Joans is our new Capital Buzz Artist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She's a viral vocal queen and now she's taking over the charts. Mulaa Joans is our Capital Buzz Artist for September.

If you've been anywhere near TikTok recently, chances are you've already heard of Mulaa Joans. The 19-year-old first built a following by posting videos of herself doing covers from her window in her teens and people couldn't get over how incredible her voice is. From Jorja Smith to The Weeknd, Mulaa doesn't shy away from covering huge stars.

Since then, Mulaa has made even more noise by releasing her own music. Her confessional debut EP £70 For Peace Of Mind takes inspiration from stars like Billie Eilish and SZA and it's all tied together by her one of a kind talent.

In 2025, Mulaa released a follow-up, Nighttime Religion, to widespread critical acclaim and her new project, That Ain't You builds, on her sound and aligns her with beloved British balladeers like Sienna Spiro and Skye Newman.

From the stirring title track to the cutting 'Phone Sex', the record makes clear why so many people are obsessed with Mulaa. Not to mention, standout heartbreak anthem 'Love Letter' has been streamed over 26 millions.

After supporting Sekou on tour and wowing fans at Reading and Leeds this year, Mulaa is now headlining her first European tour and all signs point to her taking over the world next.

Check out our exclusive interview with Mulaa on Capital Buzz's Instagram page above.

Mulaa Joans - Love Letter (Official Visualiser)

As Capital's digital pop-culture brand, Capital Buzz has a long history of supporting emerging talent. From Chappell Roan and Tyla to Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, we love to champion artists from day one and now we're taking that support to the next level.

In 2025, we launched the Capital Buzz Artist performance slot at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with Rose Gray and Alessi Rose playing live to over 20,000 Capital listeners. We're now putting a breakthrough artist front and centre each month as our Capital Buzz Artist.

The Capital Buzz Artist is also supported by Capital, with an on-air interview, their music played on the radio and their very own billboards across the UK.

In January, Audrey Hobert became our first Capital Buzz Artist and we have since bestowed the title to Freya Skye, Bella Kay, Sekou, Arthur Hill, Skye Newman, Slayyyter, ROLE MODEL and now Mulaa Joans.

Who do you want to see as our next Capital Buzz Artist?

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.