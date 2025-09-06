Full list of MTV Video Music Award 2025 nominations

Lady Gaga is leading the MTV VMAs 2025 with 12 nominations. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

From Artist of the Year to Song of the Summer, here are all the MTV Video Music Award 2025 nominations in full.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This weekend, Sunday 7th September, all of our favourites in the music industry are coming together for the MTV Video Music Awards 2025.

With the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Alex Warren and Mariah Carey set to perform, it's going to be an epic night celebrating another fantastic year of music.

Last year Taylor Swift became the artist with the most VMAs in history, surpassing Beyoncé who has 26. And this year, Lady Gaga is looking to add to her stack of 18 VMA trophies, as she has the most nominations at 12, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year.

But who else is nominated? Here's the complete list of nominees for this year's VMAs.

Taylor at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Who's nominated for the MTV VMAs 2025?

Who is nominated for Video of the Year, Presented by Burger King?

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless

Who is nominated for Artist of the Year?

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Who is nominated for Song of the Year?

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Doechii - Anxiety

Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

Gracie Abrams - I Love You, I’m Sorry

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Lorde - What Was That

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Tate McRae - Sports Car

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless

Who is nominated for Best New Artist?

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías

Who is nominated for Best Pop Artist?

Ariana Grande

Charli XCX

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Who is nominated for MTV Push Performance of the Year, Presented by Bacardí Rum?

Ayra Starr - Last Heartbreak Song

Damiano David - Next Summer

Dasha - Bye Bye Bye

Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani

Katseye - Touch

Lay Bankz - Graveyard

Leon Thomas - Yes It Is

Livingston - Shadow

Mark Ambor - Belong Together

Role Model - Sally, When the Wine Runs Out

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Who is nominated for Best Collaboration, Presented by Under Armour?

Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs - Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Post Malone Featuring Blake Shelton - Pour Me a Drink

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Sunset Blvd

Who is nominated for Best Pop?

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Who is nominated for Best Hip-Hop?

Doechii - Anxiety

Drake - Nokia

Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll - Somebody Save Me

Glorilla Featuring Sexyy Red - Whatchu Kno About Me

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

LL Cool J Featuring Eminem - Murdergram Deux

Travis Scott - 4x4

Who is nominated for Best R&B?

Chris Brown - Residuals

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs - Mutt (Remix)

Mariah Carey - Type Dangerous

PartyNextDoor - No Chill

Summer Walker - Heart of a Woman

SZA - Drive

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless

Who is nominated for Best Alternative?

Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

Imagine Dragons - Wake Up

Lola Young - Messy

MGK & Jelly Roll - Lonely Road

Sombr - Back to Friends

The Marías - Back to Me

Who is nominated for Best Rock?

Coldplay - All My Love

Evanescence - Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)

Green Day - One Eyed Bastard

Lenny Kravitz - Honey

Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine

Twenty One Pilots - The Contract

Who is nominated for Best Latin?

Bad Bunny - Baile Inolvidable

J Balvin - Rio

Karol G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Peso Pluma - La Patrulla

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - Khé?

Shakira - Soltera

Who is nominated for Best K-Pop?

Aespa - Whiplash

Jennie - Like Jennie

Jimin - Who

Jisoo - Earthquake

Lisa Featuring Doja Cat & Raye - Born Again

Stray Kids - Chk Chk Boom

Rosé - Toxic Till the End

Who is nominated for Best Afrobeats?

Asake & Travis Scott - Active

Burna Boy Featuring Travis Scott - TaTaTa

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)

Rema - Baby (Is It A Crime)

Tems Featuring Asake - Get It Right

Tyla - Push 2 Start

Wizkid Featuring Brent Faiyaz - Piece of My Heart

Who is nominated for Best Country?

Chris Stapleton - Think I’m in Love With You

Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood - I’m Gonna Love You

Jelly Roll - Liar

Lainey Wilson - 4x4xU

Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?

Morgan Wallen - Smile

Who is nominated for Best Album?

Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Lady Gaga - Mayhem

Morgan Wallen - I’m the Problem

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow

Who is nominated for Best Long Form Video?

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)

Damiano David - Funny Little Stories

Mac Miller - Balloonerism

Miley Cyrus - Something Beautiful

The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow

Who is nominated for Video for Good?

Burna Boy - Higher

Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Doechii - Anxiety

Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll - Somebody Save Me

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Younger and Hotter Than Me

Zach Hood Featuring Sasha Alex Sloan - Sleepwalking

Who is nominated for Best Direction?

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Who is nominated for Best Art Direction?

Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Lorde - Man of the Year

Miley Cyrus - End of the World

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Who is nominated for Best Cinematography?

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Miley Cyrus - Easy Lover

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Who is nominated for Best Editing?

Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran - Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)

Who is nominated for Best Choreography?

Doechii - Anxiety

FKA twigs - Eusexua

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Tyla - Push 2 Start

Zara Larsson - Pretty Ugly

Who is nominated for Best Visual Effects?

Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)

The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow

Who is nominated for Best Group?

Aespa

All Time Low

Backstreet Boys

Blackpink

Coldplay

Evanescence

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Katseye

The Marías

My Chemical Romance

Seventeen

Stray Kids

Twenty One Pilots

Who is nominated for Song of the Summer?

Addison Rae - Headphones On

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Benson Boone - Mystical Magical

BigXthaPlug & Bailey Zimmerman - All the Way

Chappell Roan - The Subway

Demi Lovato - Fast

Doja Cat - Jealous Type

Huntr/x - Golden

Jessie Murph - Blue Strips

Justin Bieber - Daisies

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)

Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae - What I Want

Ravyn Lenae Featuring Rex Orange County - Love Me Not

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Sombr - 12 to 12

Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.