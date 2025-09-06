Full list of MTV Video Music Award 2025 nominations
6 September 2025, 12:00
From Artist of the Year to Song of the Summer, here are all the MTV Video Music Award 2025 nominations in full.
This weekend, Sunday 7th September, all of our favourites in the music industry are coming together for the MTV Video Music Awards 2025.
With the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Alex Warren and Mariah Carey set to perform, it's going to be an epic night celebrating another fantastic year of music.
Last year Taylor Swift became the artist with the most VMAs in history, surpassing Beyoncé who has 26. And this year, Lady Gaga is looking to add to her stack of 18 VMA trophies, as she has the most nominations at 12, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year.
But who else is nominated? Here's the complete list of nominees for this year's VMAs.
Who's nominated for the MTV VMAs 2025?
Who is nominated for Video of the Year, Presented by Burger King?
- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless
Who is nominated for Artist of the Year?
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Who is nominated for Song of the Year?
- Alex Warren - Ordinary
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Doechii - Anxiety
- Ed Sheeran - Sapphire
- Gracie Abrams - I Love You, I’m Sorry
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
- Lorde - What Was That
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.
- Tate McRae - Sports Car
- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless
Who is nominated for Best New Artist?
- Alex Warren
- Ella Langley
- Gigi Perez
- Lola Young
- Sombr
- The Marías
Who is nominated for Best Pop Artist?
- Ariana Grande
- Charli XCX
- Justin Bieber
- Lorde
- Miley Cyrus
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
Who is nominated for MTV Push Performance of the Year, Presented by Bacardí Rum?
- Ayra Starr - Last Heartbreak Song
- Damiano David - Next Summer
- Dasha - Bye Bye Bye
- Gigi Perez - Sailor Song
- Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani
- Katseye - Touch
- Lay Bankz - Graveyard
- Leon Thomas - Yes It Is
- Livingston - Shadow
- Mark Ambor - Belong Together
- Role Model - Sally, When the Wine Runs Out
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Who is nominated for Best Collaboration, Presented by Under Armour?
- Bailey Zimmerman & Luke Combs - Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
- Post Malone Featuring Blake Shelton - Pour Me a Drink
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.
- Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Sunset Blvd
Who is nominated for Best Pop?
- Alex Warren - Ordinary
- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran - Sapphire
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Who is nominated for Best Hip-Hop?
- Doechii - Anxiety
- Drake - Nokia
- Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll - Somebody Save Me
- Glorilla Featuring Sexyy Red - Whatchu Kno About Me
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- LL Cool J Featuring Eminem - Murdergram Deux
- Travis Scott - 4x4
Who is nominated for Best R&B?
- Chris Brown - Residuals
- Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs - Mutt (Remix)
- Mariah Carey - Type Dangerous
- PartyNextDoor - No Chill
- Summer Walker - Heart of a Woman
- SZA - Drive
- The Weeknd & Playboi Carti - Timeless
Who is nominated for Best Alternative?
- Gigi Perez - Sailor Song
- Imagine Dragons - Wake Up
- Lola Young - Messy
- MGK & Jelly Roll - Lonely Road
- Sombr - Back to Friends
- The Marías - Back to Me
Who is nominated for Best Rock?
- Coldplay - All My Love
- Evanescence - Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)
- Green Day - One Eyed Bastard
- Lenny Kravitz - Honey
- Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine
- Twenty One Pilots - The Contract
Who is nominated for Best Latin?
- Bad Bunny - Baile Inolvidable
- J Balvin - Rio
- Karol G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Peso Pluma - La Patrulla
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - Khé?
- Shakira - Soltera
Who is nominated for Best K-Pop?
- Aespa - Whiplash
- Jennie - Like Jennie
- Jimin - Who
- Jisoo - Earthquake
- Lisa Featuring Doja Cat & Raye - Born Again
- Stray Kids - Chk Chk Boom
- Rosé - Toxic Till the End
Who is nominated for Best Afrobeats?
- Asake & Travis Scott - Active
- Burna Boy Featuring Travis Scott - TaTaTa
- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)
- Rema - Baby (Is It A Crime)
- Tems Featuring Asake - Get It Right
- Tyla - Push 2 Start
- Wizkid Featuring Brent Faiyaz - Piece of My Heart
Who is nominated for Best Country?
- Chris Stapleton - Think I’m in Love With You
- Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood - I’m Gonna Love You
- Jelly Roll - Liar
- Lainey Wilson - 4x4xU
- Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?
- Morgan Wallen - Smile
Who is nominated for Best Album?
- Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Kendrick Lamar - GNX
- Lady Gaga - Mayhem
- Morgan Wallen - I’m the Problem
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow
Who is nominated for Best Long Form Video?
- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead
- Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)
- Damiano David - Funny Little Stories
- Mac Miller - Balloonerism
- Miley Cyrus - Something Beautiful
- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow
Who is nominated for Video for Good?
- Burna Boy - Higher
- Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
- Doechii - Anxiety
- Eminem Featuring Jelly Roll - Somebody Save Me
- Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Younger and Hotter Than Me
- Zach Hood Featuring Sasha Alex Sloan - Sleepwalking
Who is nominated for Best Direction?
- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead
- Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Who is nominated for Best Art Direction?
- Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
- Lorde - Man of the Year
- Miley Cyrus - End of the World
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.
Who is nominated for Best Cinematography?
- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran - Sapphire
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
- Miley Cyrus - Easy Lover
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
Who is nominated for Best Editing?
- Charli XCX - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
- Ed Sheeran - Sapphire
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
- Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)
Who is nominated for Best Choreography?
- Doechii - Anxiety
- FKA twigs - Eusexua
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
- Tyla - Push 2 Start
- Zara Larsson - Pretty Ugly
Who is nominated for Best Visual Effects?
- Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead
- Lady Gaga - Abracadabra
- Rosé & Bruno Mars - Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
- Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)
- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow
Who is nominated for Best Group?
- Aespa
- All Time Low
- Backstreet Boys
- Blackpink
- Coldplay
- Evanescence
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Katseye
- The Marías
- My Chemical Romance
- Seventeen
- Stray Kids
- Twenty One Pilots
Who is nominated for Song of the Summer?
- Addison Rae - Headphones On
- Alex Warren - Ordinary
- Benson Boone - Mystical Magical
- BigXthaPlug & Bailey Zimmerman - All the Way
- Chappell Roan - The Subway
- Demi Lovato - Fast
- Doja Cat - Jealous Type
- Huntr/x - Golden
- Jessie Murph - Blue Strips
- Justin Bieber - Daisies
- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)
- Morgan Wallen & Tate McRae - What I Want
- Ravyn Lenae Featuring Rex Orange County - Love Me Not
- Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild
- Sombr - 12 to 12
- Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)
