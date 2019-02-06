Who Is Ms Banks? Everything You Need To Know About The 2019 BRITs Performer Joining Little Mix

Ms Banks will be supporting Little Mix during their Brit Awards performance. Picture: Instagram

Everything you need to know about the rapper performing with Little Mix at The BRIT Awards.

Ms Banks is a British female rapper who is set to hit the stage with Little Mix at this year’s BRITs. Here’s everything you need to know about the performer...

What is Ms Banks’ real name?

Ms Banks’ real name is Thyra Banks. Yes, pronounced Ty-Ra like the supermodel. The obvious comparison is why she ditched the first name on stage.

How old is Ms Banks?

Ms Banks is 24-years old and was born on April 14, 1994.

Where is Ms Banks from?

Ms Banks is a born and raised South Londoner. Though a British native, the rapper comes from Nigerian and Ugandan heritage.

When did Ms Banks start rapping?

The rapper owes her music career to her musical family and upbringing.

“I wrote my first bar aged 11 – and it’s been continuous ever since. I come from a very musical family – so I’ve always been hearing different music in my house, and wanting to write.”

Banks has described her sound as “Raw, edgy, versatile”.

Is Ms Banks single?

Sorry lads, Ms Banks is in a relationship with British boxer Lawrence Okolie.

Does Ms Banks have Instagram?

Who doesn’t? You can join her 122K followers over at @msbanks94.

Does Ms Banks have any celebrity friends?

Yes, Nicki Minaj who has supported the rapper continuously. During a Capital XTRA interview, Ms Banks also hinted a collaboration, revealing: "All I'm saying is... when it drops, it drops. It's amazing. We've spoken about a lot, and a lot of things are happening."

Ms Banks also has Cardi B in her corner after she supported her on her UK tour. Ms Banks also has a friend in Anthony Joshua and French Montana.

Who has Ms Banks collaborated with?

Stormzy, Tinie Tempah, and many more UK artists.

