Who Is Ms Banks? Everything You Need To Know About The 2019 BRITs Performer Joining Little Mix

6 February 2019, 11:51 | Updated: 6 February 2019, 14:05

Ms Banks will be supporting Little Mix during their Brit Awards performance.
Ms Banks will be supporting Little Mix during their Brit Awards performance. Picture: Instagram

Everything you need to know about the rapper performing with Little Mix at The BRIT Awards.

Ms Banks is a British female rapper who is set to hit the stage with Little Mix at this year’s BRITs. Here’s everything you need to know about the performer...

Ariana Grande Refuses To Perform And Attend GRAMMYs After Disagreement With Producers

What is Ms Banks’ real name?

Ms Banks’ real name is Thyra Banks. Yes, pronounced Ty-Ra like the supermodel. The obvious comparison is why she ditched the first name on stage.

How old is Ms Banks?

Ms Banks is 24-years old and was born on April 14, 1994.

Where is Ms Banks from?

Ms Banks is a born and raised South Londoner. Though a British native, the rapper comes from Nigerian and Ugandan heritage.

When did Ms Banks start rapping?

The rapper owes her music career to her musical family and upbringing.

“I wrote my first bar aged 11 – and it’s been continuous ever since. I come from a very musical family – so I’ve always been hearing different music in my house, and wanting to write.”

Banks has described her sound as “Raw, edgy, versatile”.

Is Ms Banks single?

Sorry lads, Ms Banks is in a relationship with British boxer Lawrence Okolie.

Does Ms Banks have Instagram?

Who doesn’t? You can join her 122K followers over at @msbanks94.

Does Ms Banks have any celebrity friends?

Yes, Nicki Minaj who has supported the rapper continuously. During a Capital XTRA interview, Ms Banks also hinted a collaboration, revealing: "All I'm saying is... when it drops, it drops. It's amazing. We've spoken about a lot, and a lot of things are happening."

Ms Banks also has Cardi B in her corner after she supported her on her UK tour. Ms Banks also has a friend in Anthony Joshua and French Montana.

Who has Ms Banks collaborated with?

Stormzy, Tinie Tempah, and many more UK artists.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest BRITS News

More Music News

See more More Music News

Ariana Grande isn't attending the 2019 GRAMMYs, despite rumours

Ariana Grande Refuses To Perform And Attend GRAMMYs After Disagreement With Producers

Ariana Grande

Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have been recording in the same studio

Niall Horan And Louis Tomlinson Have Been Recording Music In The Same Studio
Conor Maynard shared the story of how he was robbed at gunpoint

WATCH: Conor Maynard Addresses Being Robbed At Gunpoint While In São Paulo, Brazil
Chris Hughes was allegedly dumped by Little Mix's Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson Reportedly Dumps Chris Hughes Over Fears He Was Only Dating Her For Fame

Little Mix

Demi Lovato has deactivated her Twitter account following backlash over a meme

Demi Lovato Deactivates Twitter After She Receives Backlash For "Laughing At" 21 Savage's Arrest

Demi Lovato

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

How to have the most wholesome A F weekend

8 Cheap Ways To Have A Wholesome AF Weekend

Netflix has renewed Sex Education for a second series

Sex Education, Series 2: Everything We Want To See From The Second Season

TV & Film

Plan your perfect day with Harry Styles and find out if he'll show up

QUIZ: Plan Your Perfect Day With Harry Styles & We'll Tell You If He'd Show Up
Priyanka Chopra is the Bollywood actress married to Nick Jonas.

Who Is Priyanka Chopra? Everything You Need To Know About The Actress & Nick Jonas’s Wife
These Netflix stars would make the ultimate boy band

We've Built The Ultimate Netflix Boy Band & They're Totally Going To Be Number One

TV & Film