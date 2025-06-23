Miley Cyrus criticised for "ignoring" fans at signing event with Naomi Campbell

23 June 2025

Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, @naomi via Instagram
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Videos of Miley Cyrus talking to Naomi Campbell instead of engaging with her fans have gone viral.

Miley Cyrus is facing criticsm after being accused of "ignoring" her fans at a vinyl signing event with Naomi Campbell.

On Saturday (Jun 22), Miley Cyrus surprised fans by announcing a Rough Trade signing event. She tweeted: "London - the first 100 Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved vinyls will be signed tonight at Rough Trade East at 9 pm. Don’t miss this MAJOR moment."

Naturally, fans flocked to Rough Trade to get a glimpse of Miley. Not only that but Miley appeared at the event with her 'Ever Girl You've Ever Loved' collaborator Naomi Campbell and people were able to get photos with Miley and Naomi.

However, some fans were left disappointed with how Miley and Naomi interacted with them at the surprise event.

One video on Twitter / X, captioned: "fan gets ignored by Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell" has been viewed over 3.8 million times. In the video, Miley briefly acknowledges the fan before turning to Naomi to chat and the fan leaves the event awkwardly.

One person argued: "As a Miley Cyrus fan, I was disappointed with this interaction [...] This was far from polite. It was barely a “hi, thank you” next. There was no hint of wanting to connect with the fan. Miley, you’re better than that!"

Another similar video with a separate fan went viral, with someone tweeting: "this is literally the most rude thing i’ve ever seen and it makes me so sad… the way she didn’t even acknowledge and barely looked at that fan?"

However, other fans were quick to come to Miley's defence. If you watch the whole live video, Miley does engage with many of her fans in a more significant way. Not only that but the event was free and Miley paid for the vinyls for her fans. On top of that, Miley went outside after the event and signed things for more of her fans.

One fan tweeted: "i was at the signing of EGYEL in London and, i had a good time with other’s fans in the line, it was fast just like every normal signing but i still got to talk with Miley/interact, got my picture and video and also Miley paid for EVERY vinyl, it was all for free."

Another praised Miley for remembering her from a past meeting: "MILEY RECOGNISED ME!!"

As it stands, Miley is yet to address the controversy. We'll update you if and when she does.

