How to get presale tickets to Miley Cyrus' Hollywood Bowl live shows

How to get presale tickets to Miley Cyrus' Hollywood Bowl live shows. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Sam Prance

Here's when Miley Cyrus' Hollywood Bowl presale tickets go on sale and how to sign up to the Amex presale and the Artist presale.

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Miley Cyrus is officially doing live shows again but how do do you get presale tickets and when do they go on sale?

For years, fans have been desperate to see Miley Cyrus perform live again. Outside of a surprise appearance at the Cowboy Carter Tour with Beyoncé and some exclusive fan events, Miley Cyrus has taken a break from doing live shows and touring. In fact, Miley's last world tour was the Bangerz Tour which ended 12 years ago in 2014.

As a result, the demand to see Miley perform live is greater than ever and she's just announced that she will be headlining two live shows at the Hollywood Bowl in LA in support of her brand new album Bass Persuades.

When are Miley Cryus' Hollywood Bowl shows?

Miley will perform at the Hollywood Bowl on October 16th and 18th. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "It's been a while. The Hollywood Bowl is my favorite place to experience music and see my favorite artists. I've sat in those seats many times, but I've never taken the stage. LA is my heart and I'm bringing it home. See you there."

American rock band Model/Actriz will support Miley at the Hollywood Bowl. The group will also feature on a track on Miley's upcoming album called 'Different Religion'. It's currently unclear if Miley intends to tour afterwards.

When is Miley Cyrus' Hollywood Bowl presale?

If you want to try for tickets to Miley's Hollywood Bowl shows, all you need to do is sign-up via her website. There are two different presales. First, there's the Amex presale for American Express Card members, then there's the Artist presale.

Miley Cyrus Hollywood Bowl Amex presale

Tuesday, September 8th, 10AM (PT) - To take part in the Amex presale, all you need is an Amex card and an official Ticketmaster account. Simply visit Miley's Ticketmaster page when it starts and try out for tickets.

Miley Cyrus Hollywood Bowl Artist presale

Wednesday, September 9th, 10AM (PT) - To take part in the Artist presale, sign up via Seated. Enter your name, email address, country, post code and phone number. If you're successful, you will be sent a presale password to enter the artist presale when it takes place on September 9th.

When do Miley Cyrus' Hollywood Bowl tickets go on sale?

If you don't manage to get tickets to Miley's Hollywood Bowl shows in her presale, you can still try out for them in the general sale. This takes place after the two presales.

Miley Cyrus Hollywood Bowl general sale

Friday, September 11th, 10AM (PT) - To take part in the general sale, all you need is an official Ticketmaster account. Simply visit Miley's Ticketmaster page when it starts and try out for tickets.

Good luck smilers!

Read more about Miley Cyrus here:

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