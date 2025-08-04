Is Miley Cyrus doing a Hannah Montana tour? The 20th anniversary plans explained

4 August 2025

Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM, Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Here's what Miley Cyrus has said about Hannah Montana's 20th anniversary and a potential tour in 2026.

Sweet niblets! Theories that Miley Cyrus is doing a Hannah Montana Tour in 2026 have gone viral but is it happening?

It's hard to believe it but next year marks 20 years since Hannah Montana first aired on the Disney Channel. Over the course of the past two decades, Miley Cyrus has toured as Hannah Montana, "killed" off the beloved character and, more recently, embraced the legacy of being Hannah. In 2024, Miley became Disney's youngest Disney legend.

Now, Miley has teased that she has plans for 20th anniversary and fans are convinced that it's a world tour based on brand new Disney merch. There are also claims going viral on TikTok that no one under the age of 25 will be able to attend the tour. So what's the truth? Here's everything Miley has said about the upcoming Hannah-versary.

Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana And Sings Best of Both Worlds In Hilarious Video

When is the Hannah Montana Tour? Is It happening?

Talking to SiriusXM about Hannah Montana turning 20, Miley said: "I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today. Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be me. I’ve now been integrated into everyone’s life as the character. So that’s exciting to get to celebrate that.”

Miley is yet to say exactly what she's planning for the anniversary but fans have spotted that the official Disney store is now selling new Hannah Montana merch. Not only that but it's a t-shirt with the phrase "Hannah Montana World Tour" emblazoned on it.

As a result, theories that a Hannah Montana Tour is happening have gone viral on TikTok with some videos stating that the tour will be for over 25s only.

So is a tour happening? Well, based on Miley's own comments about touring, it seems unlikely. Miley hasn't been on a world tour since 2014 due to her sobriety and a vocal condition. Talking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Miley said: "I have Reinke's edema. It's difficult to perform with because it's like running a marathon with ankle weights on."

She added: "The touring, I'm really torn about it. I want to do it but it would have to be in a way that is sustainable for me. I don't lip-sync. I sing live and these songs are big. I don't little songs." With that in mind, there's probably not much chance of Miley doing a Hannah Montana tour. As for the over 25s theory, that's completely made up.

That being said, given that Miley has said she's going to do something for the anniversary, it's still possible that she will play some one-off shows and/or film a special for Disney.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

