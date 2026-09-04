The real meaning behind Miley Cyrus' Bass Persuades lyrics explained

Miley Cyrus Bass Persuades lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Atlantic Records

By Sam Prance

What are Miley Cyrus' 'Bass Persuades' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song.

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Smilers assemble! Miley Cyrus is officially back with a brand new era but what is lead single 'Bass Persuades' about?

On September 1st, Miley Cyrus surprised fans by announcing her 10th studio album Bass Persuades will be dropping worldwide on September 18th. To celebrate the release of the project, Miley will also be returning to the stage. On October 16th and 18th, Miley will perform two live shows at the Hollywood Bowl in support of the record.

Now, Miley has given us the first single from the record and fans are living for the meaning behind 'Bass Persuades.

What are Miley Cyrus' 'Bass Persuades' lyrics about?

In 'Bass Persuades', Miley sings about the transformative power of music. In the first verse, she opines: Paving over pastures 'cause horses are gone / Forgetting there's a world when this record is on. Miley then asks: If we ain't moving, baby, baby, why are we here?

In the chorus, Miley appears to lament the fact that "the kids don't wanna dance" anymore but she encourages her listeners to surrender to the music with her: We can't stay like this forever / Lets surrender to the night, put our bodies close together.

MILEY - Bass Persuades (Official Video)

Miley then gets more explicit about modern technology in the second verse: Glued your eyes to the telephone screen / But you missed the hit without MTV / Go analog (Yeah) like a cinema (Yeah) / Just look out the window and what do you see.

In the bridge, Miley declares: You feel something in the music / You don't know what it is / But I can see it in your eyes / You want to lose yourself to this? She then asks: Don't you want to dance?

With 'Bass Persuades', Miley appears to be encouraging people to put their phones down and get lost in music.

Miley Cyrus - 'Bass Persuades' lyrics

INTRO

Let's go

VERSE 1

Step into the scene, you won't catch an eye

Walk into the party like the party is mine

Paving over pastures 'cause horses are gone

Forgetting there's a world when this record is on

Ghosts run to Bermuda 'cause there's no one to haunt

Candy's cut with fentanyl that nobody wants

Spin it for a minute, make it all disappear

If we ain't moving, baby, baby, why are we here?

PRE-CHORUS

And I don't wanna change your mind the bass persuades though

I don't wanna change your mind (Lеt's go)

CHORUS

The kids don't want to dance, the kids don't want to dancе (Uh-uh)

The kids don't want to dance, the kids don't want to dance (Uh-uh)

We can't stay like this forever

Let's surrender to the night, put our bodies close together, uh-huh

VERSE 2

Glued your eyes to the telephone screen

But you missed the hit without MTV

Go analog (Yeah) like a cinema (Yeah)

Just look out the window and what do you see

In the treetops, it's a clear shot, yeah

Chaos is king but you know that you can't stop won't stop

New fit is a monster, love it so much go hang it on a poster

PRE-CHORUS

And I don't wanna change your mind, the bass persuades though

I don't wanna change your mind (Let's go)

CHORUS

The kids don't want to dance, the kids don't want to dance (Uh-uh)

The kids don't want to dance, the kids don't want to dance (Uh-uh)

We can't stay like this forever

Lets surrender to the night, put our bodies close together, uh-huh

The kids don't want to dance, the kids don't want to dance (Uh-uh)

The kids don't want to dance, the kids don't want to dance (Uh-uh)

We can't stay like this forever

Lets surrender to the night, put our bodies close together, uh-huh

BRIDGE

You feel something in the music

You don't know what it is

But I can see it in your eyes

You want to lose yourself to this? (Let's go)

Don't you want to dance (Uh-huh)

Don't you want to dance (Uh-huh)

Don't you want to dance (Mm)

Stay forever, surrender, put our bodies close together, uh

CHORUS

The kids don't want to dance, the kids don't want to dance (Uh-uh)

The kids don't want to dance, the kids don't want to dance (Uh-uh)

We can't stay like this forever (Mm)

Lets surrender to the night, put our bodies close together, uh-huh

The kids don't want to dance, the kids don't want to dance (Uh-uh)

The kids don't want to dance, the kids don't want to dance (Uh-uh)

We can't stay like this forever (Mm)

Lets surrender to the night, put our bodies close together, uh-huh

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