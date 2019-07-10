Who Are The Members of K-Pop Band Monsta X? Meet The Boy Group Making TV History

Monsta X is constructed of seven members. Picture: Getty

It's time to get to know the members of supergroup Monsta X a little better, as they become the first ever K-Pop band to appear on Good Morning Britain.

Monsta X are a South-Korean boy band formed from a 2015 reality show called No Mercy. There are seven members in the group; Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon and I.M - all with their own roles and unique personalities.

With K-Pop's popularity rising quicker than ever before, we thought it would be about time we find out a little more about each of the members!

The boys are also about to make TV history as they become the first K-Pop group to appear on Good Morning Britain.

Shownu

Shownu at the press conference of 2018 Monsta X World Tour 'The Connect'. Picture: Getty

Shownu, 27, is also known as Papa Bear due to being the tallest and oldest member of the group, while his real name is Sohn Hyun-Woo. He’s the frontman of the group as well as the main dancer and lead vocalist.

Wonho

Wonho of Monsta X. Picture: Getty

26-year-old Wonho is another lead vocalist and dancer in Monsta X. His real name is Lee Ho-Seok and he joined Monsta X after training with Starship Entertainment for three years. Starship Entertainment is the record label and entertainment company who look after a number of South Korean artists.

Minhyuk

Member Minhyuk of South Korean boy band Monsta X. Picture: Getty

Minhyuk, also known as the master of selfies, is 25 years old and is another sub-vocalist for Monsta X. He is said to be a fan of taking selfies everywhere he goes and at any time.

Kihyun

Kihyun is a main vocalist for Monsta X. Picture: Getty

A main vocalist for the group, Kihyun – real name Yoo Ki-hyun – is 25 years old and is considered one of the strongest vocalists for the boy band. He’s also heavily involved in writing and composing songs.

Hyungwon

Hyungwon of Monsta X. Picture: Getty

25-year-old Hyungwon’s real name is Chae Hyung-won and fans have dubbed him ‘Little Prince’ as he is considered ‘a man who comes from the cartoon or animation world’.

Jooheon

Jooheon is Monsta X's lead rapper. Picture: Getty

Lead rapper of Monsta X, Jooheon is described as “the monster of rap” at 25 years old. He was previously a member of Nu’Boyz along with Wonho and Shownu.

I.M

24-year-old I.M (Im Chang-kyun) is the youngest of Monsta X and is another lead rapper and vocalist. He’s lived overseas for seven years, including three in America and four in Israel and is fluent in English.

I.M also works on a lot of the boys’ song lyrics with Jooheon.

