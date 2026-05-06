MEEK: 'Skins was the first time I’d seen anything that looked like my life on TV' | My Life In 20

6 May 2026, 12:20 | Updated: 6 May 2026, 12:32

MEEK: 'Skins was the first time I’d seen anything that looked like my life on TV' | My Life In 20
MEEK: 'Skins was the first time I’d seen anything that looked like my life on TV' | My Life In 20. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

To celebrate her Worldful of Weirdos Tour and her upcoming performance at Capital's Summertime Ball, we asked rising star Meek to take a trip down memory lane and answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

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20) What album could you listen to 20 times over and not get bored?

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter. The first time I heard it, it felt like an EXPERIENCE. Beyoncé really opened the door back up for artists to not only create a body of songs but an immersive journey from start to finish. All hail the Queen.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Feminism. There is so much misinformation around what it means to be a feminist and SO much that goes unaddressed and unsolved in our sociopolitical climate today. Western issues are the tip of the iceberg.      

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

I moved into the city and met my best mate. She still plays in my band today.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Hayley Williams from Paramore. Still going strong.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

Not a lot. I drank four bottles of WKD and passed out at 9PM.

MEEK - Fabulous (Official Video)

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Haters. God love them. 

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

Skins. It was the first time I’d seen anything that looked like my life on TV.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I always, ALWAYS, put my hand on the top of my head when I walk under a road sign.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be?

I wouldn’t. I absolutely love being myself.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

Francesca. We’re still best friends and she’s a lunatic in every way.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

I probably need to kick the vapes.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Wasps. One got stuck on my dad toe and I cried for an hour.   

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Rockstar. Everybody laughed at me every single time I said it, but I’ve only ever given the same answer.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Wrath. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and baby, she has been scorned.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party, who would you invite?

Cher. Elton John. Freddie Mercury. David Bowie. Prince. My mum.

MEEK - Brixton (Visualiser)

5) Name five things you can't live without.

My band. My partner. My dog. Hair extensions. 

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Loud, audacious, unapologetic, kind.      

3) Your top three songs of all time.

Queen - 'Somebody To Love', Primal Scream - 'Loaded', Lady Gaga - 'Paparazzi'.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

It’s hard to answer this question when I’m literally living my dreams already! Headline Glasto?  

1) Who or what is your one true love?   

Music. I have many loves in my life but music has always been there for me through everything. It’s the way I organise my feelings.

Read more My Life In 20 here:

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