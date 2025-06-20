Mariah Carey reveals she doesn’t have a birthday and shares what ‘Mariah lighting’ actually is

Mariah Carey reveals why she doesn't have a birthday and quotes 'Mean Girls!'

By Kathryn Knight

Mariah Carey was everything and more at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, sitting down for a candid chat before her performance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mariah Carey sat down with Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard to play ‘Bored Now’, meaning she could skip over any conversation topics that she didn’t fancy.

As one of pop music’s original icons, we had so many questions for Mariah, including the meaning behind her fandom name, the Lambily, her favourite movie Mean Girls and if she really doesn’t acknowledge the passing of time.

That’s right, Mariah doesn’t believe in the concept of time, however she does celebrate anniversaries.

“I just don’t believe in it,” she said.

Sian then asked if she celebrates her birthday and Mariah said: “I don’t have a birthday, no.”

“Anniversaries? Yes,” she continued, “Birthdays, no.” Iconic.

They also grilled her on ‘Mariah lighting’ and what that looks like, with the ‘Type Dangerous’ hitmaker herself sitting forward to double check she was, in fact, in Mariah lighting.

Mariah Carey chatted to Capital Breakfast's Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby. Picture: Shutterstock

“You have to have a key light, with a beautiful amber gel,” she spilled.

We also found out the adorable story behind the naming of her fans, her Lambily.

Mariah said it came from the saying “be a lamb” and her fans stuck with it, claiming it as their own.

More Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 news here: