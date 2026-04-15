Madonna: Confessions II tracklist, release date, collabs, tour, vinyl variants and news

15 April 2026, 15:56

Madonna: Confessions II tracklist, release date, collabs, tour, vinyl variants and news
Madonna: Confessions II tracklist, release date, collabs, tour, vinyl variants and news. Picture: Rafael Pavarotti
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What is Madonna's Confessions 2 tracklist? Is she going on a Confessions 2 tour? Here's everything we know so far.

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The queen of pop is back! Madonna has just announced her new album, Confessions II, is coming out in mere weeks.

Ever since Madonna first teased that she was reuniting with Stuart Price on a sequel to Confessions on a Dancefloor, fans have been desperate for details. Now, Madonna has taken to Instagram to reveal that Confessions II is officially happening. Not only that but she's revealed the release date, tracklist details, vinyl variants and so much more.

So when does Confessions II come out? What's the tracklist? Are there any collabs or snippets? Is Madonna doing a Confessions II tour. Scroll down to find out all the info and hear the first taste of Madonna's brand new era.

When does Madonna's Confessions II come out?

On Wednesday, April 15th (exactly 10 years after announcing her 14th album Madame X), Madonna took to Instagram to reveal that her 15th studio album, Confessions II, will be dropping worldwide on July 3rd, 2026. Not only that but Madonna also unveiled the deluxe Confessions II art which sees her pose in a lilac dress, tights and veil.

You can currently pre-order the album on her website or pre-save the album on Apple Music and Spotify.

What is Madonna's Confessions II tracklist?

As it stands, Madonna is yet to confirm the full Confessions II tracklist. However, she has said on her website that the standard album will be a 12 track "non-stop mix". Not only that but the deluxe is 16 tracks long and Madonna has already uploaded a one minute snippet of a track called 'I Feel So Free' to her YouTube page.

The official press release also confirms that there will be a song called 'One Step Away' with the lyrics: People think that dance music is superficial, but they’ve got it all wrong. The dance floor is not just a place, it’s a threshold: A ritualistic space where movement replaces language.

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Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as Madonna reveals the lead single and more details.

Confessions On A Dance Floor: Part II - July 3, 2026. Pre-order now!

What are Madonna's Confessions II vinyl variants?

Madonna is selling multiple Confessions II vinyl variants, CDs cassettes and bundles on her official website. As well as the 12-track standard edition, you can purchase the album with a unique deluxe cover and there's also a special pink edition. As for the cassettes and CDs, there are versions for both the standard and deluxe editions.

Check out the full range of Confessions II variants by visiting Madonna's store.

Who did Madonna write Confessions II with?

As mentioned above, Madonna reunited with her longterm collaborator Stuart Price on Confessions II. Stuart is best known for his work on Madonna's Confessions On a Dancefloor album - producing hits like 'Hung Up', 'Sorry' and 'Jump'. He's also worked as her musical director on multiple tours including the Celebration Tour.

In the official press release, Madonna teased: "When Stuart Price and I first started working on this record, this was our manifesto: "We must dance, celebrate, and pray with our bodies. These are things that we've been doing for thousands of years — they really are spiritual practices. After all, the dance floor is a ritualistic space."

What are Madonna's Confessions II vinyl variants?
What are Madonna's Confessions II vinyl variants? Picture: Rafael Pavarotti

Are there any collabs on Madonna's Confessions II?

There is currently no information regarding collabs on Confessions II right now. However, there have been rumours that Sabrina Carpenter has recorded a song with Madonna. Not only that but she might bring out Madonna as a surprise guest during her Coachella Weekend 2 headline set on April 17th.

Is Madonna going on a Confessions II tour?

For the time being, Madonna is yet to announce anything regarding Confessions II tour dates. However, based on Madonna's huge success with the original Confessions Tour and her recent Celebration Tour, it's possible that something is in the works.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know when Madonna reveals more.

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