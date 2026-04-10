Louis Tomlinson promises to refund fans who bought restricted view tickets to his tour

Louis Tomlinson promises to refund fans who bought restricted view tickets to his tour. Picture: Getty

By Sam Prance

Louis Tomlinson's show at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy was so popular that restricted seats went on sale.

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Louis Tomlinson has told fans that he will "refund" anyone who paid for restricted view tickets to his Bologna concert.

In recent years, "restricted view" tickets have become increasingly more commonplace at shows. Given how popular some artists are, it's become the norm to sell tickets at a lower price where you don't get a full view of the stage. In recent years, huge artists including the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have sold restricted view show tickets.

Most recently, Louis Tomlinson has put restricted view tickets on sale but now he's told fans that he will refund them.

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Last night (Apr 9), Louis performed a sold-out show in Bologna, Italy. The former One Direction star's show was so in demand that some fans purchased tickets with seats that couldn't see the stage. It's unclear if Louis was aware that those tickets were put on sale before the show but he stopped his concert to call them out.

In an impassioned speech, Louis said: "I just want to say these tickets behind the screens, it’s not right, it’s not right. Send us an email, we’ll refund you, we shouldn’t be selling those tickets! Sorry to you, we'll sort it out. Don't worry."

He then added: "Anyway this has been a show that I will f---ing remember. Often these big shows, they get better of me. I've loved every single second. Thank you for all the love."

“Solo quiero decir, estas entradas detrás de las pantallas, no está bien, no está bien. Envíennos un correo, les reembolsaremos, ¡no deberíamos estar vendiendo esas entradas!”



—Louis Tomlinson hablándole a las fans que compraron vista restringida para reembolsarles el dinero. pic.twitter.com/urJa9HMa88 — Louis Tomlinson Updates (@LTWorldUpdates) April 10, 2026

What do you think? Should restricted view tickets be sold to fans?

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