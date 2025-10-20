Louis Tomlinson's 'How Did We Get Here?' World Tour - How to get tickets

20 October 2025, 06:00

Here are all the details on Louis Tomlinson's 'How Did We Get Here?' World Tour
Here are all the details on Louis Tomlinson's 'How Did We Get Here?' World Tour. Picture: Louis Tomlinson / SOLD-OUT

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the details on Louis Tomlinson's 'How Did We Get Here?' World Tour in 2026.

Louis Tomlinson is well and truly back! After releasing his brand-new single 'Lemonade', Louis announced his third studio album 'How Did I Get Here?' - which will come out January 23rd. And if that wasn't enough, he's announced a world tour to accompany the record.

Kicking off in March 2026, Louis' 'How Did We Get Here?' tour will begin in Germany and is set to end in London in May after travelling across Europe and North America.

Here are all the details you need on the tour including dates, venues, and where to get tickets.

Louis Tomlinson is going on tour after the release of his single 'Lemonade'
Louis Tomlinson is going on tour after the release of his single 'Lemonade'. Picture: Louis Tomlinson / SOLD-OUT

How to get tickets to Louis Tomlinson's 'How Did We Get Here?' World Tour:

Get your tickets and preorder the upcoming album here www.louis-tomlinson.com/.

Louis Tomlinson's 'How Did We Get Here?' World Tour dates:

UK and European dates:

  • Mon 23 March - Barclays Arena, Hamburg
  • Wed 25 March - Unity Arena, Oslo
  • Fri 27 March - Helsinki Halli, Helsinki
  • Sun 29 March - Avicii Arena, Stockholm
  • Mon 30 March - KB Hallen, Copenhagen
  • Wed 1 April - Uber Arena, Berlin
  • Thus 2 April - Lanxess Arena, Cologne
  • Sat 4 April - Arena Gliwice, Gliwice
  • Sun 5 April - O2 Arena, Prague
  • Mon 6 April - Marx Halle, Vienna
  • Thurs 9 April - Unipol Arena, Bologna
  • Fri 10 April - Unipol Forum, Milan
  • Sun 12 April - Palau Sant Jordi, Barcleona
  • Mon 13 Apri - Movistar Arena, Madrid
  • Wed 15 April - LDLC Arena, Lyon
  • Fri 17 April - Olympiahalle, Munich
  • Sun 19 April - Lotto Arena, Antwerp
  • Mon 20 April - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
  • Tues 21 April - Accor Arena, Paris
  • Fri 24 April - Co-op Live, Manchester
  • Sat 25 April - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
  • Mon 27 April - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
  • Tues 28 April- First Direct Arena, Leeds
  • Thurs 30 April - 3Arena, Dublin
  • Sat 2 May - The Brighton Centre, Brighton
  • Sun 3 May - The O2, London

