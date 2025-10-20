Louis Tomlinson's 'How Did We Get Here?' World Tour - How to get tickets

Here are all the details on Louis Tomlinson's 'How Did We Get Here?' World Tour. Picture: Louis Tomlinson / SOLD-OUT

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all the details on Louis Tomlinson's 'How Did We Get Here?' World Tour in 2026.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Louis Tomlinson is well and truly back! After releasing his brand-new single 'Lemonade', Louis announced his third studio album 'How Did I Get Here?' - which will come out January 23rd. And if that wasn't enough, he's announced a world tour to accompany the record.

Kicking off in March 2026, Louis' 'How Did We Get Here?' tour will begin in Germany and is set to end in London in May after travelling across Europe and North America.

Here are all the details you need on the tour including dates, venues, and where to get tickets.

Louis Tomlinson is going on tour after the release of his single 'Lemonade'. Picture: Louis Tomlinson / SOLD-OUT

How to get tickets to Louis Tomlinson's 'How Did We Get Here?' World Tour:

Get your tickets and preorder the upcoming album here www.louis-tomlinson.com/.

Louis Tomlinson's 'How Did We Get Here?' World Tour dates:

UK and European dates:

Mon 23 March - Barclays Arena, Hamburg

Wed 25 March - Unity Arena, Oslo

Fri 27 March - Helsinki Halli, Helsinki

Sun 29 March - Avicii Arena, Stockholm

Mon 30 March - KB Hallen, Copenhagen

Wed 1 April - Uber Arena, Berlin

Thus 2 April - Lanxess Arena, Cologne

Sat 4 April - Arena Gliwice, Gliwice

Sun 5 April - O2 Arena, Prague

Mon 6 April - Marx Halle, Vienna

Thurs 9 April - Unipol Arena, Bologna

Fri 10 April - Unipol Forum, Milan

Sun 12 April - Palau Sant Jordi, Barcleona

Mon 13 Apri - Movistar Arena, Madrid

Wed 15 April - LDLC Arena, Lyon

Fri 17 April - Olympiahalle, Munich

Sun 19 April - Lotto Arena, Antwerp

Mon 20 April - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

Tues 21 April - Accor Arena, Paris

Fri 24 April - Co-op Live, Manchester

Sat 25 April - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Mon 27 April - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Tues 28 April- First Direct Arena, Leeds

Thurs 30 April - 3Arena, Dublin

Sat 2 May - The Brighton Centre, Brighton

Sun 3 May - The O2, London

Read more about One Direction here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.