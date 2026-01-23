Is Louis Tomlinson's 'Dark To Light' about Liam Payne? The emotional lyrics explained

Is Louis Tomlinson's 'Dark To Light' about Liam Payne? Picture: Getty

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Louis Tomlinson's 'Dark To Light' about Liam Payne? Here's why fans think the emotional song is about Liam and how it links to Louis' Diary of a CEO interview.

Louis Tomlinson fans are convinced he's included a heartbreaking yet beautiful tribute to Liam Payne on his brand new album, on a song called 'Dark to Light'.

Louis dropped his third studio album, How Did I Get Here?, on January 23rd and fans are already falling in love and claiming their fave songs on the 12-track album.

Amongst the big bops like 'Lemonade' and 'Imposter', 'Dark To Light' has emerged as a fan favourite thanks to the emotional lyrics and message behind the song.

Louis has now shared the meaning behind the song and fans think it's about his relationship with friend and "brother" Liam, who sadly passed away in October 2024.

Is Louis Tomlinson's 'Dark To Light' about Liam Payne?

Louis Tomlinson's new album includes a heartbreaking and beautiful tribute song to Liam Payne. Picture: BMG

On 'Dark To Light', Louis sings about wishing and wondering if he can do something to help bring someone out of a dark period in their life.

In the chorus, he sings: I wish you could see how you look in my eyes / One more time / Would it make a difference? Would it make you smile? / Could it bring you from dark to light?

On the bridge, he adds: Don't go anywhere I can't follow / You know that I'll be by your side.

Explaining what the song means in an interview with Zach Sang, Louis shared: "I don’t often like to over explain these days because I like to leave plenty of room for people to, you know, draw their own conclusions. I suppose just a story of a friend that maybe feels under appreciated and you just reminded them of your love for them."

Louis didn't name anyone specific, but fans have connected the emotional lyrics to things he's said in interviews about Liam—specifically in his Diary of a CEO interview.

Liam Payne supported Louis Tomlinson at the premiere of his documentary in 2023. Picture: Getty

Speaking to host Steven Bartlett, Louis opened up about Liam's death and what he felt and thought about in the aftermath.

"I had a similar feeling that I had with [sister] Félicité, I think anyone has this around anyone who's struggling," Louis shared. "My 150% wasn't nearly enough and that's where we, you know—that's my own arrogance thinking that I could have helped, really. Because it was so much deeper than what I could have done for him. He was definitely struggling at that time in his life."

He continued: "A lot of people said this and it really resonated with me. If he could just see, just for five minutes, just live in your head or my head and see how we perceive him he would be so shocked."

Reacting to the song on social media, fans have praised Louis and shared their own thoughts about the Liam tribute.

i wish you could see how you look in my eyes

one more time

would it make a difference? would it make you smile?

Oh Louis 💔



"Dark to Light- which seemingly explores the grief of losing someone you love, He sings about how he wishes they could “see how you look in my eyes / One more time”



Fans also recalled that Liam got a tattoo in 2023 reading, "Where dark meets light," which they have linked to the song's title.

As well as that, Louis and Liam co-wrote One Direction's 'Through The Dark' together and the lyrics reflect a similar narrative to Louis' new song.

Read Louis Tomlinson's 'Dark To Light' lyrics in full here

[VERSE 1]

It's over before it ends

Why doesn't anybody tell you that?

No phoenix in the flames

There's only empty photographs



[PRE-CHORUS]

Is there anything that I can do?



[CHORUS]

I wish you could see how you look in my eyes

One more time

Would it make a difference? Would it make you smile?

Could it bring you from dark to light?

(From dark to light)



[VERSE 2]

You told me to carry on

But I never listen to what you tell me

And I can't carry this weight for long

But I'm not over it already [PRE-CHORUS]

Is there anything that I can do?



[CHORUS]

I wish you could see how you look in my eyes

One more time

Would it make a diffеrence? Would it make you smilе?

Could it bring you from dark to light?

From dark to light

From dark to light



[BRIDGE]

Don't go anywhere I can't follow

Don't go anywhere I can't follow

Don't go anywhere I can't follow

You know that I'll be by your side



[CHORUS]

I wish you could see how you look in my eyes

One more time

Would it make a difference? Would it make you smile?

Could it bring you from dark to light?

From dark to light



[OUTRO]

From dark to light

From dark to light

Would it bring you from dark to light?

