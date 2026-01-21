Louis Tomlinson asks fans for support to "cut through the noise" ahead of new album

By Sam Prance

Louis Tomlinson is scheduled to release How Did I Get Here? this Friday on January 23rd.

Louis Tomlinson has taken to social media to ask for "support" ahead of the release of his album How Did I Get Here?

It's been a busy week for directioners. Yesterday (Jan 20), Zayn launched his Las Vegas residency, Niall Horan teased a new collab with Myles Smith and Harry Styles revealed that he is dropping a brand new single called 'Aperture' on Friday (Jan 23). On top of that, Louis is due to release his highly anticipated third solo album on the same day.

Now, Louis has posted a series of tweets calling on his fans to help him give the album "the moment it deserves".

Yesterday (Jan 20), Louis released 'Imposter' as the third single from How Did I Get Here? Taking to X / Twitter, Louis tweeted: "Big day today! So excited to release Imposter, sets the tone for the record! Going to have one final listen through to the album before Friday’s release. Feeling really grateful and really excited!"

He then followed it up by writing: "Going to need your help over the next few days to cut through the noise. Time to give this record the moment it deserves!"

Big day today! So excited to release Imposter, sets the tone for the record!



Going to have one final listen through to the album before Friday’s release. Feeling really grateful and really excited! Thank you as always for the love x — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 20, 2026

Going to need your help over the next few days to cut through the noise. Time to give this record the moment it deserves! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 20, 2026

In a final tweet, Louis said: "Let me take this moment to say thank you to every single person that has supported me over the years. You are throughout this record and everything I do. This album would never have sounded the way it does without all the power and confidence you lot have given me."

He added: "Thank you, thank you, thank you! How did I get here?"

Let me take this moment to say thank you to every single person that has supported me over the years. You are throughout this record and everything I do. This album would never have sounded the way it does without all the power and confidence you lot have given me.



Thank you,… — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 20, 2026

Who else is excited for How Did I Get Here? on Friday?

