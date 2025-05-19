Lorde criticised for "weird" comments about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's tape

19 May 2025, 17:18

Lorde criticised for "weird" comments about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee&squot;s tape
Lorde criticised for "weird" comments about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's tape. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, S. Granitz/WireImage,
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Lorde admitted to watching Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape in a new interview.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lorde is coming under fire over new comments she made about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's leaked sex tape.

In 1995, private home videos of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were stolen and sold as a sex tape without Pamela and Tommy's consent. In the years since, the tape has been condemned along with media coverage at the time. In 2022, the story was adapted into a Hulu miniseries called Pam & Tommy with Lily James and Sebastian Stan.

However, Pam & Tommy faced critical backlash after it was confirmed that Pamela was not consulted for it. People accused the series of profiting off of Pamela's trauma without her consent. Sebastian Stan was also called out for admitting in an interview that he watched the sex tape as "research" to prepare for the show.

Now, Lorde has discussed the sex tape in a new interview and fans are criticising Lorde for what she said about it.

Watch the trailer for Pamela, a love story

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Lorde revealed that she searched for Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape online after a psychedelic therapy session. Discussing the tape, Lorde said: "I found it to be so beautiful. And maybe it’s f--ed up that I watched it, but I saw two people that were so in love with each other, and there was this purity."

Lorde added: "They were jumping off this big boat… They were like children. They were so free. And I just was like, ‘Whoa. Being this free comes with danger.’”

Reacting to Lorde's quotes about the tape, one person tweeted: "pamela has made it very clear how traumatic her private videos being unconsensually stolen and leaked from her home was so i’m very confused why you would a) watch it to even begin with and b) talk about it in an interview during your album rollout…. my goodness…."

Another fan wrote: "romanticizing what’s essentially revenge porn this openly is incredibly anti-feminist and disgusting wtf…"

Someone also called out Lorde's comments for being "weird" and "gross".

Discussing the sex tape in her 2023 Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, Pamela said: "If anyone watches it, if anyone buys it, if anyone sells it, it's just pathetic. You can't put a monetary number on the amount of pain and suffering it caused."

As it stands, Lorde is yet to address the backlash. We'll update you if she does.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That

PinkPantheress Breaks Down Every Song On 'Fancy That' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Jason Derulo is going on tour in the UK

Jason Derulo is touring the UK – dates, tickets and all the info you need

Why did Malta have to change their Eurovision song? The Serving Kant lyric controversy explained

Eurovision's Malta entry 'Serving' lyric controversy explained

Everything you need to know about UK's Eurovision entry Remember Monday

Eurovision's Remember Monday members, ages, The Voice UK and West End roles revealed

Has the UK ever won the Eurovision Song Contest? Here's all the past winners revealed.

Has the UK ever won the Eurovision Song Contest? Every winner revealed

What time does the Eurovision 2025 final start?

What time does Eurovision start? Schedule and running order explained

Hot On Capital

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

MAFS Australia's Veronica's 'salty' reaction to Eliot's post-show fame

MAFS Australia's Veronica's 'salty' reaction to Eliot's post-show fame

TV & Film

All the former Love Island star returning for 10-year anniversary special

Every former Love Island star returning for 10-year anniversary special

Love Island

The Last of Us co-creator defends changing Ellie and Joel's porch scene from the game

The Last of Us co-creator defends changing Ellie and Joel's porch scene from the game

TV & Film

Here's how Jesy Nelson's twin baby names aren't a tribute to Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall

Why Jesy Nelson's twin baby names aren't a tribute to Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall

The Last of Us: Who is Eugene and why did Joel kill him?

What happened to Eugene in The Last of Us and why did Joel kill him?

TV & Film

Jesy Nelson has become a mum

Jesy Nelson announces birth of twin daughters with Zion Foster

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans
MAFS stars Jamie and Eliot have become an unlikely couple from the experiment

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie together?

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Adrian has hit back at domestic violence allegations.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian shuts down domestic violence claims as he vows to share the ‘truth’

TV & Film

Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Release date, cast, plot details, trailers and news about the show

Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Release date, cast, plot details, trailers and news about the show

TV & Film

Love Island's Curtis breaks silence on Ekin-Su relationship amid cheating allegations and split rumours

Love Island's Curtis breaks silence on Ekin-Su relationship after cheating allegations

Love Island

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint still together?

TV & Film

Who's favourite to win Eurovision 2025? Latest odds reveals

Eurovision 2025 favourites and latest betting odds revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Taylor Swift Instagram captions: The best lyrics to use

318 Taylor Swift lyrics for your next Instagram caption

Taylor Swift

Adrian has responded after being dropped by his PR firm.

MAFS Australia’s Adrian dropped from PR firm days after being signed

TV & Film

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

Victoria Justice says she got death threats over the "I think we all sing" meme

Victoria Justice says she got death threats over the "I think we all sing" meme

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch