Lorde criticised for "weird" comments about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's tape.

By Sam Prance

Lorde admitted to watching Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape in a new interview.

Lorde is coming under fire over new comments she made about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's leaked sex tape.

In 1995, private home videos of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were stolen and sold as a sex tape without Pamela and Tommy's consent. In the years since, the tape has been condemned along with media coverage at the time. In 2022, the story was adapted into a Hulu miniseries called Pam & Tommy with Lily James and Sebastian Stan.

However, Pam & Tommy faced critical backlash after it was confirmed that Pamela was not consulted for it. People accused the series of profiting off of Pamela's trauma without her consent. Sebastian Stan was also called out for admitting in an interview that he watched the sex tape as "research" to prepare for the show.

Now, Lorde has discussed the sex tape in a new interview and fans are criticising Lorde for what she said about it.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Lorde revealed that she searched for Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape online after a psychedelic therapy session. Discussing the tape, Lorde said: "I found it to be so beautiful. And maybe it’s f--ed up that I watched it, but I saw two people that were so in love with each other, and there was this purity."

Lorde added: "They were jumping off this big boat… They were like children. They were so free. And I just was like, ‘Whoa. Being this free comes with danger.’”

Reacting to Lorde's quotes about the tape, one person tweeted: "pamela has made it very clear how traumatic her private videos being unconsensually stolen and leaked from her home was so i’m very confused why you would a) watch it to even begin with and b) talk about it in an interview during your album rollout…. my goodness…."

Another fan wrote: "romanticizing what’s essentially revenge porn this openly is incredibly anti-feminist and disgusting wtf…"

Someone also called out Lorde's comments for being "weird" and "gross".

Discussing the sex tape in her 2023 Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, Pamela said: "If anyone watches it, if anyone buys it, if anyone sells it, it's just pathetic. You can't put a monetary number on the amount of pain and suffering it caused."

As it stands, Lorde is yet to address the backlash. We'll update you if she does.

