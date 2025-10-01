Lola Young cancels upcoming performances and tour dates amid health scare

Lola Young said she's "going away for a while".

Lola Young announces break from performing amid health scare. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

'Messy' singer Lola Young has announced a break from performing and cancelled upcoming tour dates after passing out on stage.

Lola Young left fans concerned after she passed out on stage at New York’s All Things Go festival over the weekend (Sept 27). Now, after confirming that she's "doing OK", she's released a statement announcing a break from all upcoming performances.

Taking to social media she wrote: "I'm going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future. Thank you for all the love and support.

"I'm so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund."

She added that she hopes fans will give her a "second chance" when she's had time to work on herself and " come back stronger".

Lola Young on stage at the 2025 All Things Go NYC. Picture: Getty

Lola had already cancelled performing at All Things Go festival in Washington DC the day after she passed out on stage, but now she is cancelling "everything for the foreseeable future".

This means her UK tour dates later this month will be cancelled and fans will be refunded. The 'Messy' singer was set to perform in Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Southampton and London this October.

While she didn't disclose the reason for cancelling tour, or the cause of her fainting episode, she had said earlier in her All Things Go set in New York that she'd had "a tricky couple of days" due to a "sensitive matter".

Fans and celebrities have flocked to wish Lola well as she takes some time off. Caity Baser wrote: "We love u Lola!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Kehlani said: "get better sweetie pie. take all the time u need!!!!" And internet star Trisha Paytas commented: "Well deserved rest 💕🩷"

We're sending Lola lots of love today and on her journey back to strength!

