Lola Young cancels upcoming performances and tour dates amid health scare

Lola Young said she's "going away for a while".

1 October 2025, 10:22 | Updated: 1 October 2025, 10:52

Lola Young announces break from performing amid health scare
Lola Young announces break from performing amid health scare. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

'Messy' singer Lola Young has announced a break from performing and cancelled upcoming tour dates after passing out on stage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lola Young left fans concerned after she passed out on stage at New York’s All Things Go festival over the weekend (Sept 27). Now, after confirming that she's "doing OK", she's released a statement announcing a break from all upcoming performances.

Taking to social media she wrote: "I'm going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future. Thank you for all the love and support.

"I'm so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund."

She added that she hopes fans will give her a "second chance" when she's had time to work on herself and " come back stronger".

Lola Young on stage at the 2025 All Things Go NYC
Lola Young on stage at the 2025 All Things Go NYC. Picture: Getty

Lola had already cancelled performing at All Things Go festival in Washington DC the day after she passed out on stage, but now she is cancelling "everything for the foreseeable future".

This means her UK tour dates later this month will be cancelled and fans will be refunded. The 'Messy' singer was set to perform in Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Southampton and London this October.

While she didn't disclose the reason for cancelling tour, or the cause of her fainting episode, she had said earlier in her All Things Go set in New York that she'd had "a tricky couple of days" due to a "sensitive matter".

Fans and celebrities have flocked to wish Lola well as she takes some time off. Caity Baser wrote: "We love u Lola!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Kehlani said: "get better sweetie pie. take all the time u need!!!!" And internet star Trisha Paytas commented: "Well deserved rest 💕🩷"

We're sending Lola lots of love today and on her journey back to strength!

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks: Song titles, theories and collaboration predictions

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship highlights through the years

How Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship began and their best moments so far

Doja Cat accused of using autopen on signed copies of her new album Vie

Doja Cat accused of using autopen on signed copies of her new album Vie

Lola Young confirms she's OK after collapsing on stage at festival

Lola Young confirms she's "doing OK" after collapsing on stage at festival

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album length revealed as track list preview is confirmed

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl confirmed as one of her shortest albums ever

Hot On Capital

Leigh [left] and Leah [right] married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Leah and Leigh still together?

TV & Film

Kem Cetinay is playing padel for 24 hours for Make Some Noise

Find your nearest padel location!

Events

An argument between Keye and Steven was teased in episode 8

What happened between MAFS UK's Steven and Keye?

TV & Film

Grace and Ashley married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Grace and Ashley still together?

TV & Film

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

TV & Film

The Married At First Sight UK cast have moved into their apartments in London

Where are the MAFS UK apartments?

TV & Film

What does October 1st mean on TikTok? The relationship trend explained

TikTok October 1st meaning: The viral trend explained

Internet

Dean and Sarah met on Married at First Sight UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together?

TV & Film

Here's what time Married at First Sight UK is on your TV tonight and the rest of the week

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Start and running time revealed

TV & Film

Married at First Sight UK bride Leigh has shared some surprising behind-the-scenes videos

MAFS UK's Leigh shares shocking videos from honeymoon with Leah

TV & Film

Who were Selena Gomez's bridesmaids? Inside her wedding bridal party

Who were Selena Gomez's bridesmaids? Inside her wedding bridal party

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran both gave speeches at Selena and Benny's wedding

Taylor Swift gave emotional speech at Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco

Julia-Ruth and Divarni MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Divarni still together?

TV & Film

Married at First Sight UK's Steven is on season 10

MAFS UK's Steven, age, Job, children and football career revealed

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's is a retired football player

MAFS UK's Steven Springett's football career and who he played for explained

TV & Film

MAFS UK groom Steven Springett has responded to claims made by an ex-girlfriend

MAFS UK's Steven responds after ex-girlfriend says he "lied" and "disappeared" to go on the show

TV & Film

Selena Gomez explains why she won't take husband Benny Blanco's last name

Selena Gomez explains why she won't take husband Benny Blanco's last name

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco holding hands and showing off their new wedding rings alongside a selfies of the couple on their wedding day

Selena Gomez's new husband Benny Blanco has hidden sweet mementos in his wedding ring

Keye, Julia-Ruth and Dean from MAFS UK series 10

Meet the MAFS UK 2025 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Rebecca Fen responded to online trolls

MAFS UK’s Rebecca addresses lip and cheek filler speculation

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles