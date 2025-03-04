Lola Young calls out hate over her viral reaction to Jade's BRITs win

4 March 2025, 17:57

Lola Young calls out hate over her viral reaction to Jade's BRITs win
Lola Young calls out hate over her viral reaction to Jade's BRITs win. Picture: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images, ITV
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Jade has since defended Lola Young in her TikTok comments.

Lola Young has spoken out after being subject to intense trolling over her reaction to Jade's win at the 2025 BRITs.

On Saturday (Mar 1), Lola Young made her BRIT Awards debut. Not only did she perform her Number 1 single 'Messy' live on the BRITs stage but she was also nominated for Best Pop Act at the ceremony alongside Charli xcx, Dua Lipa, Myles Smith and Little Mix icon Jade.

Jade took home Best Pop Act and delivered a moving speech. However, Lola Young's reaction also went viral online. Lola was filmed clapping in support but people accused her of being rude for not smiling and she's been subject to intense trolling.

Now, Lola has released a video addressing the backlash and calling out the people who've been sending her hate.

JADE's Emotional Reaction To Winning Pop Act | The BRIT Awards 2025

Taking to TikTok yesterday (Mar 3), Lola explained what happened at the BRITs. She said: "The BRITs was incredible. I had the the best time. I was just happy to be there, happy to be nominated and so happy for Jade that she won." She then added: "I know I had resting b---- face. I just didn't know I was being filmed. I'm so happy for her."

Addressing the comments about her, Lola then said: "It's funny because I went back home and in all honesty, I came home and I read the comments underneath the videos and I just felt like absolute s---. I'm not ever doing that again, I've learned my f---ing lesson but if I do do it again, I want you to watch back this video, Lola."

Giving her future self advice, Lola said: "Don't listen to f---ing stupid idiots who sit on their phones." She continued: "At the end of the day, Lola, you're doing good. You're not a one hit wonder, you haven't even got your next hit yet. Keep going baby girl, I love you and I'm proud of you for doing what you did yesterday."

Lola ended the video by saying: "And to anyone else who reads hate and feels affected by it, f--- em cause at least you're getting hate, cause they're getting nothing. And they're certainly getting no d--- that's for sure."

Lola Young defends herself over reaction to Jade's BRIT win

Lola's video has since been viewed over two million times with people praising her for shutting down the hate. In the comments, one person said: "haters gonna hate, but they're not performing on the brits are they?" and "Girly who’s the one performing at the brits YOU ARE".

Another fan wrote: "People were being horrible about everyone. Charli xcx, you, jade, I think people just hate to see others succeed and feel way to comfortable behind their screens x"

Jade also defended Lola by writing: "well said 👏🏽♥️ people will always hate, I regrettably caved and clapped back at one then realised that’s what they’re gagging for 😂 keep shining ✨".

Jade defends Lola Young in her TikTok comments.
Jade defends Lola Young in her TikTok comments. Picture: @jadethirlwall via TikTok

Leave Lola Young alone challenge!

