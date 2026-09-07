What does Lisa's Sawadika mean? Here's the full lyrics and English translation

7 September 2026, 17:36 | Updated: 7 September 2026, 17:38

Lisa Sawadika lyrics meaning and English translation
Lisa Sawadika lyrics meaning and English translation. Picture: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images for Four Seasons, RCA Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The meaning behind Lisa's Sawadika lyrics and how she's paying homage to her Thai roots explained.

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La Lalisa, la diva has returned but what are her 'Sawadika' lyrics about? Here's what Lisa's said about her new song.

Ever since Lisa first started releasing solo music, people have been obsessed with her songs. After taking over the world with Blackpink, Lisa then stormed the charts with her own hits 'La Lisa' and 'Money'. In 2025, she reached a whole new level of superstardom. Her first album Alter Ego features collabs with everyone from Raye to Rosalía.

Now, Lisa is launching a new era and fans are living for the braggadocios meaning behind her new song 'Sawadika'. What does 'Sawadika' mean in Thai though? Scroll down for an English translation and a breakdown of the lyrics.

What does Sawadika mean?
What does Sawadika mean? Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

What does Sawadika mean?

"Sawadika" is an anglicised spelling of the Thai phrase "sawatdee ka (สวัสดีค่ะ)". As for what this means in English, it's a formal greeting used by women and it directly translates to "hello" or "welcome". By rapping the two words, "hello sawadika", throughout the song, Lisa is making it known that she has arrived and is greeting you accordingly.

In the song, Lisa brags about her success and impact by saying: Yeah, you know my wrist is cold / Got this timepiece from Geneva / If you know it, then you know / I'm that b---- on your TV / And my Ferrari indigo / La Lalisa, la diva.

"I'm that b---- on your TV" appears to be a direct reference to the fact that Lisa was on our TVs in The White Lotus.

LISA - SaWaDiKa (Official Music Video)

Elsewhere in the song, Lisa raps: Bang-bang, Bangkok bang / Screaming "เก่งมาก" with my gang / Baht be going in my bank / 'Til I'm going out with a bag. "เก่งมาก" translates to "great job" in English and Baht is Thai currency.

As it stands, Lisa is yet to say exactly what the song means to her personally but, by naming the song "Sawadika", she is paying homage to her Thai culture and putting it on a global platform.

Lisa - 'Sawadika' lyrics

CHORUS
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ
Yeah, you know my wrist is cold
Got this timepiece from Geneva
If you know it, then you know
I'm that b---- on your TV
And my Ferrari indigo
La Lalisa, la diva
สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ
Yeah, you know my wrist is cold
Got this timepiece from Geneva
If you know it, then you know
I'm that b---- on your TV
And my Ferrari indigo
La Lalisa, la diva
สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)

INTERLUDE
Hold on, let me, hold on, let me
Hold on, let me, hold on, let me (Oh)
I'm on the top, I wanna slippin' in (Trippin')
Oh, yeah

VERSE 1
Who let this b---- out of the cage?
Move that (Hey), get out of the way
Murder, killed that, I'm on the case
Hands up (Hey), now lock me away
Championship, they call me the one
Whip my shit like it's a salon
I throw fits like highlight clips
I aim, I hit, blow smoke off the gun (Hey)
How many does it take?
How many does it take?
How many, how many tryna ride my wave?
How many want my name?
How many, how many got discipline?
How many comprehend?
How many that been where I been?
How many get me from within?

PRE-CHORUS
Catch me in my feelings, up in the sky
Baby, there's no ceiling in my mind (Ah)

CHORUS
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ
Yeah, you know my wrist is cold
Got this timepiece from Geneva
If you know it, then you know
I'm that b---- on your TV
And my Ferrari indigo
La Lalisa, la diva
สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ
Yeah, you know my wrist is cold
Got this timepiece from Geneva
If you know it, then you know
I'm that b---- on your TV
And my Ferrari indigo
La Lalisa, la diva
สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)

VERSE 2
Bang-bang, Bangkok bang
Screaming, "เก่งมาก" with my gang
Baht be going in my bank
'Til I'm going out with a bag
Thai'd up like I'm booked, booked
I'm like hold up, let me cook, cook
Put a show on when I show up
Doing donuts in a tuk-tuk
Step on the terrace (Yeah), the rooftop
Hop in the back of the chop-chop
Like are you coming or what? (Yeah)
I'm like the tick on your clock, waking them up
Yes, I'm a trouble fanatic (Yeah)
Live for the shock like I'm anaphylactic
Is it too much? Am I overdramatic? (Yeah)
Sick, I'm too sick, better call me a medic

PRE-CHORUS
Catch me in my feelings, up in the sky
Baby, there's no ceiling in my mind (Ah)

CHORUS
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ
Yeah, you know my wrist is cold
Got this timepiece from Geneva
If you know it, then you know
I'm that b---- on your TV
And my Ferrari indigo
La Lalisa, la diva
สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ
Yeah, you know my wrist is cold
Got this timepiece from Geneva
If you know it, then you know
I'm that b---- on your TV
And my Ferrari indigo
La Lalisa, la diva
สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)

OUTRO
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ
Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ Hello, สวัสดีค่ะ, there she go (Hey)

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