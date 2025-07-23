Liam Payne sings One Direction with fans in emotional on Building The Band clip

Liam Payne sings One Direction hit with audience on ‘Building The Band’. Picture: YouTube

By Lily Bell

Liam is a guest mentor on the Netflix series, which was filmed before he sadly passed away in October 2024.

Ahead of One Direction's 15th anniversary, Netflix has released an emotional clip of Liam Payne singing along to ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ with the audience on Building The Band.

Building The Band, an American singing competition filmed in the summer of 2024, featured Liam as a guest mentor alongside host AJ McLean, Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger - recorded just months before Liam's tragic passing in October.

Liam's family have reviewed the series and are supportive of his inclusion in the show, with sister Ruth sharing how proud she was to see him shine on screen.

The joyful clip of Liam captures an emotional moment that now holds even deeper meaning for fans, as Directioners around the world are celebrating 15 years since the band was formed. For many fans the clip serves as both a celebration of their legacy, and a bittersweet reminder of Liam's lasting impact.

Building The Band promo images. Picture: Instagram

Ahead of the show’s second block of episodes being released today, Netflix shared the touching clip, showing Liam lighting up when 1D's iconic debut single plays.

Whilst the crowd sang along, Liam walked around the studio interacting with the audience, beaming with joy.

At the end of the clip, with a smile on his face as he returns back to his chair, Liam says: “That was so fun."

While filming Building the Band, Liam Payne joined fans in the crowd between performances to dance along to “What Makes You Beautiful” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eoZqcwxZHV — Netflix (@netflix) July 22, 2025

Fans were deeply moved in the comments, one saying: "Thank you Netflix for giving us a chance to see him happy one last night."

Noticing the timing of the clip, another added: "Right before the 15 year anniversary, this has got me in tears."

One even reflected on his time in One Direction saying: "I think I can say on behalf of all One Direction fans: Liam, we love you forever."

