Liam Payne's first posthumous single release date has been announced

Liam Payne new song release date announced. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Liam Payne's first single since he passed 'Do No Wrong' will be released this Friday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Less than two weeks after his passing, Liam Payne's first posthumous single 'Do No Wrong' has been announced to come out Friday, November 1st.

The news was shared by US singer-songwriter Sam Pounds, who is also on the song. He said: "I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed. I pray angels will comfort you all everyday while listening.

"I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth [Liam's sister], Bear, and the entire family. I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes," he continued. "I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you. Pre-save link's here. With love let’s all BE the blessing."

At time of writing, it's unclear if Liam's family supports the release of the track and it's unclear if they've been included in the decision to release it. Liam's sister Ruth Gibbins also co-wrote the song.

Liam Payne died aged 31. Picture: Getty

A week before sharing the news, Sam released a snippet of the song in a video of him and Liam together, filmed by his sister Ruth.

He captioned the post: "Yea I see the reports but I knew your heart || filmed by @roo0990 || @liampayne originally wanted us & @chrisbrownofficial on this. A musical moment & tribute to @liampayne. Do No Wrong (unreleased) written by @roo0990 @liampayne @iamsampounds Prod by @iamsampounds Got an all star group of musicians together on this one!

"@lowpassphilter on bass @peled.guitar on guitar @thebriancollier on drums. Artwork by @definate influenced by Liam’s magical artworks."

In the post, Liam and Sam are seen sat by a piano singing: She can do no wrong when she's in my arms / She's a once in a lifetime love.

They then asked 'Yeah 3x' singer Chris Brown to be on the song, with Liam saying: "You ever had a once in a lifetime love?"

After his passing, Sam shared some never-seen-before pictures and videos of Liam, saying: "@liampayne my bro I can’t believe I’m writing this post. I can’t believe you are gone in this way. This is how I’ll always remember brother………..The happy, funny, and talented brother, father, and friend.

"Praying for my sweet kind sister @roo0990 we love you. @conorleebutler my guy praying for you as well. We made some awesome and beautiful music together that will live on forever. Love you @liampayne bro! RIP."

Former One Direction star Liam tragically died October 16th outside of a hotel in Argentina. Family, friends, celebrities and fans all around the world have paid tribute to the talented singer-songwriter who passed at only 31 years old.

Earlier this year, he released the song 'Teardrops' with the hopes of more music coming soon.

Read more about Liam Payne here: