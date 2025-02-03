Liam Payne honoured with emotional tribute in 2025 Grammys 'In Memoriam'

Liam Payne honoured at the Grammys with moving 'In Memoriam' segment. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

A tribute to Liam Payne opened the 2025 Grammy Awards' In Memoriam segment.

Following his tragic death in October 2024, Liam Payne was honoured at the 2025 Grammys with a moving tribute as part of the In Memoriam segment.

The former One Direction star sadly passed away at just 31 years old after an incident at his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Since his passing, Liam's family, close friends, former bandmates and fans have all shared emotional tributes in his memory.

During the Grammys live ceremony on Sunday night (Feb 2), a short selection of clips of Liam was used to open this year's In Memoriam tribute, which paid tribute to all the artists that sadly passed away over the past year.

Coldplay performed 'ALL MY LOVE' alongside the emotional segment.

A short tribute to Liam Payne opened the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 2025 Grammys. Picture: Getty

The tribute opened with a clip of Liam standing alongside his former One Direction bandmates, Harry, Niall, Louis and Zayn, as they overlook a huge crowd of screaming fans. Liam's voice can then be heard saying: "We never expected any of this to happen."

"If you actually sit and think about, we've done something amazing," he continues.

The clip also includes shots of Liam on stage at One Direction's iconic Wembley show, as he beams on stage in front of the sold-out crowd. As the clips fade out, a photo of Liam is seen on the stage and Coldplay start to perform.

Watch the full Liam Payne tribute here.

The #GRAMMYs pays tribute to Liam Payne as part of its In Memoriam section. pic.twitter.com/iS42BeBk8k — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 3, 2025

Speaking about the tribute, Grammys producer and Liam's friend Ben Winston opened up about the emotional moment he saw Liam's face pop up in the In Memoriam section.

"It is a very difficult time. Losing Liam was very, very tough. No doubt about it," he told the tabloids. "He is in, of course, our ‘in memoriam’, without question. And actually that is a very sad thing for me — when you are going through rehearsals and seeing the clips and a guy that was sat in this office four weeks before that tragedy happened."

He added: “Seeing him up on that screen is not something that I would ever have imagined. It is extra sad for people — not just me who loved Liam, but for many."

Another moving tribute to Liam is also expected to be shown at the 2025 BRIT Awards. Rumours have been flying around social media about exactly what that will include, but it's set to be an incredibly emotional moment for his friends, family, fans and those who loved him.

