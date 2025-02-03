Liam Payne honoured with emotional tribute in 2025 Grammys 'In Memoriam'

3 February 2025, 06:44

Liam Payne honoured at the Grammys with moving 'In Memoriam' segment
Liam Payne honoured at the Grammys with moving 'In Memoriam' segment. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

A tribute to Liam Payne opened the 2025 Grammy Awards' In Memoriam segment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following his tragic death in October 2024, Liam Payne was honoured at the 2025 Grammys with a moving tribute as part of the In Memoriam segment.

The former One Direction star sadly passed away at just 31 years old after an incident at his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Since his passing, Liam's family, close friends, former bandmates and fans have all shared emotional tributes in his memory.

During the Grammys live ceremony on Sunday night (Feb 2), a short selection of clips of Liam was used to open this year's In Memoriam tribute, which paid tribute to all the artists that sadly passed away over the past year.

Coldplay performed 'ALL MY LOVE' alongside the emotional segment.

A short tribute to Liam Payne opened the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 2025 Grammys
A short tribute to Liam Payne opened the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 2025 Grammys. Picture: Getty

The tribute opened with a clip of Liam standing alongside his former One Direction bandmates, Harry, Niall, Louis and Zayn, as they overlook a huge crowd of screaming fans. Liam's voice can then be heard saying: "We never expected any of this to happen."

"If you actually sit and think about, we've done something amazing," he continues.

The clip also includes shots of Liam on stage at One Direction's iconic Wembley show, as he beams on stage in front of the sold-out crowd. As the clips fade out, a photo of Liam is seen on the stage and Coldplay start to perform.

Watch the full Liam Payne tribute here.

Speaking about the tribute, Grammys producer and Liam's friend Ben Winston opened up about the emotional moment he saw Liam's face pop up in the In Memoriam section.

"It is a very difficult time. Losing Liam was very, very tough. No doubt about it," he told the tabloids. "He is in, of course, our ‘in memoriam’, without question. And actually that is a very sad thing for me — when you are going through rehearsals and seeing the clips and a guy that was sat in this office four weeks before that tragedy happened."

He added: “Seeing him up on that screen is not something that I would ever have imagined. It is extra sad for people — not just me who loved Liam, but for many."

Another moving tribute to Liam is also expected to be shown at the 2025 BRIT Awards. Rumours have been flying around social media about exactly what that will include, but it's set to be an incredibly emotional moment for his friends, family, fans and those who loved him.

Read more about Liam Payne here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Did Taylor Swift win any Grammys in 2025? Here's who won each of her categories

Did Taylor Swift win any Grammys in 2025? Here's who won in each of her categories

Sabrina Carpenter wins her very first Grammy for 'Espresso' at the 2025 Grammys

How many Grammys did Sabrina Carpenter win? All her Grammy wins so far

Beyoncé's shock reaction to Best Country Album win is now a meme

Beyoncé's viral shock reaction to winning Best Country Album is now a meme

Why Travis Kelce is not with Taylor Swift at the Grammys 2025

Why Travis Kelce is not with Taylor Swift at the 2025 Grammys

Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The romantic meaning behind Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' lyrics explained

Hot On Capital

Chappell Roan 'Pink Pony Club' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Chappell Roan explains the emotional meaning behind her 'Pink Pony Club' lyrics

Everything you need to know about Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter Everything You Need To Know - From Age, Height, Boyfriend & More

Is Taylor Swift's 'T' thigh chain a sexy nod to Travis Kelce?

Is Taylor Swift's Grammys red carpet 'T' outfit a spicy nod to Travis Kelce?

Could Olivia and Louis be dating?!

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge dating timeline: How they met, how long they've dated & more
How and where to watch 2025 Grammys red carpet online

How and where to watch the 2025 Grammys red carpet online

Is Beyoncé performing at the Grammys tonight?

Is Beyoncé performing at the Grammys 2025?

Taylor Swift Grammys nominations 2025: What is she nominated for?

What Grammys is Taylor Swift nominated for? All her 2025 nominations

Is Taylor Swift presenting at the Grammys 2025?

Is Taylor Swift performing at the 2025 Grammys?

The Grammy Awards take place on 2nd February

What time does the Grammys start and how long is it on for?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and Sphere rumours

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island

All about Love Island All Stars' Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars Scott Thomas: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

How to watch the Grammys in the UK and online

How to watch the Grammys in the UK and online

Why Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars

Here's why Scott Thomas quit Love Island All Stars

Love Island

Chappell Roan Good Luck, Babe! Lyrics: The Meaning Explained

Chappell Roan explains heartbreaking meaning behind 'Good Luck, Babe!' lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter 'Please Please Please' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Sabrina Carpenter explains true meaning behind her 'Please Please Please' lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter explains the real meaning behind her Espresso lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter explains real meaning behind her 'Espresso' lyrics

Taylor Swift 'Fortnight' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift explains "tragic" meaning behind her 'Fortnight' lyrics

The Sims and The Sims 2 are being re-released

The Sims and The Sims 2 are being re-released as Legacy Collection bundles

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles defends her country roots following Texas Hold 'Em controversy

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles defends her country roots following Texas Hold 'Em backlash

Beyoncé

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch