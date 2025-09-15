Lewis Capaldi announced as Roundhay Park 2026 headliner - How to get tickets

15 September 2025, 09:00 | Updated: 15 September 2025, 09:32

Lewis Capaldi announced as Roundhay Park 2026 headliner
Lewis Capaldi announced as Roundhay Park 2026 headliner. Picture: American Express

Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the headliner for brand-new festival Roundhay Park, Leeds in 2026. Here's all the information on how to get tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After his epic return to music in 2025 with 'Survive', Lewis Capaldi went on to announce his end of year tour across the UK, Ireland and Australia, which, of course, sold out.

Now, the two-time Grammy nominated artist is cementing his return to music by decking out the summer of 2026 with some major festival dates, including headlining a brand-new festival in Leeds.

That's right, in July 2026, Lewis is going to be bringing his catalog to Roundhay Park for it's first-ever festival. American Express presents Roundhay Festival is the newest highlight of Leeds' 2026 summer cultural calendar.

Here are all the details you need on how to get tickets.

Lewis Capaldi performs during the opening night of his tour at Utilita Arena Sheffield on September 6th
Lewis Capaldi performing during the opening night of his tour at Utilita Arena Sheffield on September 6th. Picture: Getty

What date is Lewis Capaldi headlining Roundhay Park festival?

  • Saturday 4th July 2026 - Roundhay Park festival, Leeds

How to get tickets to see Lewis Capaldi at Roundhay Park festival:

Tickets for Roundhay Park festival go live at 9am on Friday 19th September. You can grab your tickets, here.

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Lewis Capaldi announces BST Hyde Park date

How to get tickets to Lewis Capaldi at American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2026

JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

Fans have been speculating that Jade's 'Natural at Disaster' was written about Jesy Nelson

Are Jade's 'Natural at Disaster' lyrics about Jesy Nelson? Here's what Jade's said about the song
Jade penned 'Unconditional' for her mum

Jade explains 'Unconditional' lyrics and meaning written for her mum

How to get tickets to The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour plus added dates

The Weeknd extends After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour - Dates, venues, tickets, presale & more

Hot On Capital

Yasmin speaks out after reportedly cheating on Jamie with Freddie

Have Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie split? Freddie Fraser rumours explained

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot shocking Benito easter egg ahead of final episode

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot shocking Benito easter egg ahead of final episode

TV & Film

MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47

MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47

TV & Film

Nina Dobrev reveals shocking pay dispute that led her to quit The Vampire Diaries

Nina Dobrev reveals she quit Vampire Diaries over being paid less than her male co-stars

TV & Film

Yasmin and Jamie sat together and in the garden.

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie still together?

Love Island

Get involved with Kem Cetinay's 24-Hour Padel Challenge

Get involved with Kem Cetinay's 24-Hour Padel Challenge

Kem Cetinay set to take on non-stop 24-hour padel challenge in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise

Kem Cetinay set to take on non-stop 24-hour padel challenge in aid of Make Some Noise

Princess Andre pictured on her TV show and at the NTA awards.

Princess Andre addresses possibility of 'The Princess Diaries' season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty author reveals season 3 episode 11 ending will "surprise" fans

The Summer I Turned Pretty author reveals season 3 episode 11 ending will "surprise" fans

TV & Film

Molly Mae dedicated her first win NTA to Rob Burrows

Molly-Mae praised for dedicating NTA to Rob Burrows amid backlash

Cast of MAFS UK 2025 promo image.

MAFS UK makes major change to stag and hen dos for 2025

TV & Film

The Summer I Turned Pretty completely changes Conrad's letters to Belly from the books

The Summer I Turned Pretty completely changes Conrad's letters to Belly from the books

TV & Film

Who plays Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Fernando Cattori's age, height and movie roles

Who plays Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Fernando Cattori's age, height and movie roles

TV & Film

How Conrad's letters to Belly in Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty are different in the books

Read all five of Conrad's letters to Belly in Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty books

TV & Film

Love Island's Shakira in an interview with Capital [left]. Shakira and Harry at a wedding [right].

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira on becoming Harry's girlfriend and plans to live together

Love Island

Jenna Ortega tried to make Wednesday and Tyler's scenes less "sexually charged" in season 2

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Hunter Doohan tried to make their scenes less "sexually charged"

TV & Film

MAFS UK experts Mel, Paul and Charlene

When does MAFS UK start in 2025? Start date confirmed

TV & Film

Lucinda and Tyrique are the first UK islanders to be confirmed for Love Island Games 2025

Love Island Games 2025 cast and which season they're from revealed

Love Island

When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

TV & Film

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 10 release time

Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 comes out

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles