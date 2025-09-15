Lewis Capaldi announced as Roundhay Park 2026 headliner - How to get tickets
15 September 2025, 09:00 | Updated: 15 September 2025, 09:32
Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the headliner for brand-new festival Roundhay Park, Leeds in 2026. Here's all the information on how to get tickets.
After his epic return to music in 2025 with 'Survive', Lewis Capaldi went on to announce his end of year tour across the UK, Ireland and Australia, which, of course, sold out.
Now, the two-time Grammy nominated artist is cementing his return to music by decking out the summer of 2026 with some major festival dates, including headlining a brand-new festival in Leeds.
That's right, in July 2026, Lewis is going to be bringing his catalog to Roundhay Park for it's first-ever festival. American Express presents Roundhay Festival is the newest highlight of Leeds' 2026 summer cultural calendar.
Here are all the details you need on how to get tickets.
What date is Lewis Capaldi headlining Roundhay Park festival?
- Saturday 4th July 2026 - Roundhay Park festival, Leeds
How to get tickets to see Lewis Capaldi at Roundhay Park festival:
Tickets for Roundhay Park festival go live at 9am on Friday 19th September. You can grab your tickets, here.
