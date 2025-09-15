How to get tickets to Lewis Capaldi at American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2026
15 September 2025, 09:00 | Updated: 15 September 2025, 09:28
Lewis Capaldi is going to be performing at American Express presents BST Hyde Park in 2026, here are all the details you need on how to get tickets.
After his epic return to music in 2025 with 'Survive', Lewis Capaldi went on to announce his end of year tour across the UK, Ireland and Australia, which, of course, sold out.
Now, the two-time Grammy nominated artist is cementing his return to music by decking out the summer of 2026 with some major festival dates, including a performance at at London's BST Hyde Park.
Here are all the details you need on how to get tickets to see Lewis Capaldi at BST Hyde Park presented by American Express.
What date is Lewis Capaldi performing at BST Hyde Park?
- Saturday 11th July 2026
How to get tickets to see Lewis Capaldi at Roundhay Park festival:
Tickets for American Express presents BST Hyde Park go live at 9am on Friday 19th July. You can grab your tickets, here.
