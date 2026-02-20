Exclusive

Leigh-Anne breaks down every song on My Ego Told Me To | Making The Album

Leigh-Anne breaks down every song on My Ego Told Me To | Making The Album. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

Leigh-Anne opens up about the meaning behind her My Ego Told Me To lyrics track by track on Making The Album.

She ain't the regular type! Making The Album is back and Leigh-Anne is getting deep about My Ego Told Me To.

Now, it's Leigh-Anne's turn in the studio. In this episode, Leigh-Anne opens up about RAYE and Tinashe inspiring her to go independent, feeling more understood outside the UK and her Carribean heritage. Leigh-Anne also reveals her Top 3 Rihanna songs of all time, which hits were almost recorded by Little Mix and so much more.

Now, it's Leigh-Anne's turn in the studio. In this episode, Leigh-Anne opens up about RAYE and Tinashe inspiring her to go independent, feeling more understood outside the UK and her Carribean heritage. Leigh-Anne also reveals her Top 3 Rihanna songs of all time, which hits were almost recorded by Little Mix and so much more.

Hit play on the video below to learn how My Ego Told Me To was made. You can also listen to Leigh-Anne's full episode on Global Player or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

1) Look Into My Eyes

"'Look Into My Eyes' is a track that is all about taking up space. I think it's really unexpected and I love that. It almost comes out of nowhere, the drop after the reggae breakdown. You don't know where it's gonna go. And that is the whole point. This is me. This is exactly what I want to do. Don't put me in a box. Don't label me. This is my album. And if you're with me, with me, if you're not, you're not."

2) Dead and Gone

"One of the biggest things I've learned is my resilience. You hear it in the album. You hear the journey of emotions. Having all of that confidence growing up and that sort of younger version who wouldn't take no for an answer. I'd walk into a room and just shine and not listen to the negative and whatever else. I think sometimes the outside world can batter that out of you, especially being in this industry."

3) Revival

"I think there comes a point where, if it's not feeling good in your soul [you have to leave your label]. I think you only get one shot at your debut album, and it just had to be, I didn't want compromise. I just didn't. I think this whole era for me is about trusting my gut."

4) Been A Minute

"I feel like 'Been A Minute' was always my summer banger. I think it was just such a good reentry back into the space. For me as an independent artist, it just felt like the 'I'm back' moment. It was just perfect for the summer as well. And I didn't want to miss the summer with 'Been A Minute'. It's just so high energy and an absolute bop."

5) Goodbye Goodmorning

"This is my representation of pop and I feel good just standing on that. 'Goodbye Goodmorning', just for me, it's like the combination of R&B and electric guitar. It's just so sexy. I always knew I wanted a track with this feel."

6) Burning Up

"I feel like I am just doing me literally. I am a 34 year old woman. I have sex and I like to feel sexy. I like to feel like the most wanted. I think there maybe was a certain point where we could push it in the group, but now it's like, there are no rules. I literally just get to be free and do me."

7) Most Wanted (feat. Valiant & Rvssian)

"It's seen so many different versions. We literally FaceTimed Valiant and he wrote his verse then and there. And I was like, 'This is it!' All of those versions, got me to this point. And then, [I] played it to the label and they weren't feeling it. And then obviously, a little time after that, I went away [from the label]. Come on, let it pay off!"

8) Best Version of Me

"I think it literally is from coming out of the group and I guess having all these expectations on me. All of that actually just went weighing down a lot. I wanted to let people into my head for this song. 'Best Version of Me' is talking about my mental health. And I feel like the best version of me is just me being my truest self and not having to listen to the opinions and to what everyone thinks I should be or wants me to be. Like this is who I want to be."

9) Me Minus U

"So [my husband Andre] actually listened to the album and he sent me all these notes about just how much he loves each song and what he loves about them. 'Me Minus U' is all about, I guess, not wanting to be without that person. Maybe trying to, but you just can't, because, actually, me minus you just doesn't even mean anything."

10) Sunrise

"There's not that many songs from Warner on [the album]. There were some that I was like, 'I cannot part from this song'. This being one of them. [Warner] still get a percentage of the stuff that I did with them but anything else after that...I own my own masters."

11) You ARE a star

"I really wanted to get the sentiment of my granddad saying, 'What makes a Pinnock strong?' Because we are quite patriotic with our surname. If anyone's ever going through anything, it's always like, you're a Pinnock, you've got this. So I wanted to get that in his own words, like, why is this such a thing for us? I think just having [my grandparents] on the album makes everything make sense. This is my heritage. This is who I am."

12) FREE

"There has been a bit of a TikTok thing [about my genre] and I'm blocking it out because none of it actually makes any sense. A a lot of people talk without even knowing anything. So you can't even feed that and you can't even give that attention. For me, I'm just staying in my lane. I'm doing my thing. I am being me. Even when people say, 'How are you all of a sudden, Jamaican?' I'm like, 'Are you thick?' When I think back to 'Wings', I had the Jamaican colors behind me. Heaven forbid I come out and do a song with a bit of reggae inspiration."

13)Tight Up Skirt

"I think it's just nice to be understood and not feel like I have to prove anything or explain myself, explain why I'm doing what I'm doing. You know, it's just...this is good music."