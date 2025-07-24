Exclusive

Leigh-Anne reveals what to expect from her debut solo album

By Abbie Reynolds

Leigh-Anne revealed to us what fans can expect for her upcoming debut solo album.

Anticipation has been high for Leigh-Ann Pinnock's debut solo album after Little Mix went on a hiatus in 2021. And last week she confirmed to Capital Breakfast that she can finally announce her first solo album is on the way!

Leigh-Anne was the first of the Little Mix girls to dive into solo music as she dropped 'Don't Say Love' back in 2023. Since then she's dropped an EP, 'No Hard Feelings', which included tracks like 'Stealin' Love' and 'Forbidden Fruit'.

But now two years into her solo career, Leigh-Anne has parted ways from her label and has told Capital this next era of music is all about her "taking back control".

Leigh-Anne took part in Capital's 'Fan Mail'. Picture: Global

Celebrating the drop of 'Been A Minute', her first track as an independent artist, Leigh-Anne took part in Capital's Fan Mail. One question submitted by a fan read: "Can you give us a little teaser about what to expect from this new Leigh-Anne era?"

"Well, you can expect me running the show, taking the reigns, taking back control! Freedom and... she's giving you narrative," she teased in response.

The music video for 'Been A Minute' seems to be the first part of the story in Leigh-Anne's "narrative" as towards the end of the video she bumps into a second version of herself who sports red hair, perhaps a nod to her X Factor days.

Leigh-Anne after she bumps into the red haired Leigh-Anne in the 'Been A Minute' music video. Picture: Music video

After following the other version of herself, the video ends with her stuck watching Leigh-Anne 2.0 dance through a glass screen that she can't get through. This could be might teasing a continuation of this story in her next music video.

Her bandmate Jade Thirlwall has done a similar thing in her music videos, where different versions of her have appeared and returned in future videos to tell a story.

Leigh-Anne seemingly confirmed this as she told Capital this new era of music was going to give fans a "visual journey".

Leigh-Anne answers her fans' JUICIEST questions

Speaking about the influences on the upcoming album, which is set to drop in January 2026, she told us: "Without saying too much, the album has got a lot of reggae influence but for me it's not about putting it in a box, or a genre.

"I just wanted to experiment with all the genres that I love. I think when people hear it they're going to be like, 'Okay this is Leigh-Anne, this is her.'"

We are sat! Jan '26 can not come soon enough.

