Leigh-Anne finally announces debut solo album and confirms she's chosen a title

18 July 2025, 09:45 | Updated: 18 July 2025, 09:50

Leigh-Anne finally announces debut solo album and confirms she's chosen a title. Picture: Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has just revealed some major news about her debut solo album.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joined Capital Breakfast to celebrate the release of her latest single 'Been A Minute' and she revealed some major news about her debut solo album.

Since Little Mix's hiatus in 2021, Leigh-Anne has been releasing solo music but when fans hoped an album was coming in 2024 she dropped the EP 'No Hard Feelings', which included hits like 'Forbidden Fruit' and 'Stealin' Love'.

Now, for the first time in her solo career, Leigh-Anne has revealed a debut solo album is coming, and she's even chosen a name.

Leigh-Anne performing At Koko
Leigh-Anne has confirmed her debut solo album is coming. Picture: Getty

When Jordan North asked her on the show, "album? [There] must be an album coming", she was quick to reply: "Yeah. Do you know it feels so good to say yes.

"Like I can confirm, yes. It's nearly finished to be fair. This is singles campaign into album and I can finally say that. So it feels great."

In saying this Leigh-Anne has confirmed the latest single 'Been A Minute' will be on her upcoming album.

And on if the album has a title yet, she added: "We do, but I'm not telling you... You have to wait."

Leigh-Anne on CRINGING over Little Mix songs and her NEW sound!

This comes after Leigh-Anne left her label Warner Music Group in May, who she released her EP with. Celebrating becoming an independent artist she teased some music and captioned it: "Control looks good on me..."

Last month she took to Instagram to say: "This next chapter is mine, and it feels amazing tbh! Feeling free and independent. If you’re still with me, you’re family 💚"

Watch Leigh-Anne's full interview on Global Player, the official Capital App.

