Leigh-Anne announces debut solo album 'My Ego Told Me To' release date and tour

15 October 2025, 14:56 | Updated: 15 October 2025, 15:06

Leigh-Anne's announces debut solo album 'My Ego Told Me To' release date and tour
Leigh-Anne's announces debut solo album 'My Ego Told Me To' release date and tour. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about Leigh-Anne's debut solo album MY EGO TOLD ME TO, including its release date, tracklist, tour and more.

Following Jade Thirlwall's That's Showbiz, Baby and Perrie Edwards' self-titled debut solo album, Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has officially announced her debut solo record MY EGO TOLD ME TO.

This comes after the star revealed she had left her label in May 2025 and was going to be releasing her first solo album as an independent artist.

Talking to Capital earlier this year, Leigh-Anne was finally able to confirm her album was on its way after years of anticipation. She said: "I can confirm, yes. It's nearly finished to be fair. This is singles campaign into album and I can finally say that. So it feels great."

Now, Leigh-Anne has announced the release date for the album and even an accompanying tour! Here's everything you need to know about MY EGO TOLD ME TO.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has finally announced her debut solo album
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has finally announced her debut solo album. Picture: Getty

When does Leigh-Anne's debut solo come out?

The release date for Leigh-Anne's debut solo album MY EGO TOLD ME TO is February 20th, 2026.

Sharing the news, she said: "Guys 😭... I can finally say that after two years in the making my debut album ‘MY EGO TOLD ME TO’ is out 20th February, 2026!"

Leigh-Anne's MY EGO TOLD ME TO tour dates:

The former Little Mix star didn't just announce the release date for her debut album, she also revealed that she is taking the album on tour across the UK and Europe next April, two months after the album drops.

Here are the dates she has announced so far:

  • APR 06, 2026 - 3OLYMPIA THEATRE - Dublin
  • APR 07, 2026 - SWG3 GALVANIZERS - Glasgow
  • APR 08, 2026 - ALBERT HALL - Manchester
  • APR 10, 2026 - ELECTRIC - Bristol
  • APR 11, 2026 - 02 FORUM KENTISH TOWN - London
  • APR 14, 2026 TRABENDO - Paris
  • APR 15, 2026 - MELKWEG - Amsterdam
  • APR 17, 2026 - FRANZ CLUB - Berlin

Explaining the presale for the tour, Leigh-Anne said: "UK and Ireland fans - you can get presale ticket access when you pre-order my new album in any format from my UK store before 23.59pm BST on Thursday 23rd October!

"European fans - you can get presale ticket access by signing up to my mailing list before 17.00 pm BST on Tuesday 21st October!"

Leigh-Anne has announced a tour to accompany her debut solo album
Leigh-Anne has announced a tour to accompany her debut solo album. Picture: Instagram @LeighAnnePinnock

What is the tracklist for Leigh-Anne's album MY EGO TOLD ME TO?

  • Been A Minute
  • Burning Up
  • Dead and Gone

So far we know 'Been A Minute', 'Burning Up' and her upcoming single 'Dead and Gone' will be on the album, but that's all we know for now. We'll update this page as soon as she reveals more about the album.

Talking about her debut solo album, Leigh-Anne said: "The journey to this moment hasn’t been smooth. I’ve navigated going solo after over 10 years in a group, left a label and gone independent.

"It feels like I’ve started from the beginning TWICE 🙈 but I truly believe everything has happened exactly how it was supposed to.💫

"I’m saying no to expectations, no to categories and no to boxes, this is me reclaiming my power 💫 It’s raw, unfiltered and everything I imagined my debut album would be! GASSSSED for you all to hear 😭😍"

