Lana Del Rey's stadium tour setlist sparks outrage over song choices and length

24 June 2025, 11:48 | Updated: 24 June 2025, 11:50

Lana Del Rey's stadium tour setlist sparks outrage over song choices and length. Picture: Joseph Okpako/Getty Images for ABA
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What is Lana Del Rey's tour setlist in 2025? How long is the show? Here's why fans are "disappointed" by the tour.

Lana Del Rey's official UK and Ireland stadium tour is here but fans are calling out the setlist length and song choices.

It's impossible to imagine pop music without Lana Del Rey. Songs like 'Video Games' and 'A&W' have become modern classics and albums like Ultraviolence and Norman F---ing Rockwell are regarded as some of the best bodies of work in recent memory. Not only that but you can hear her influence in artists like Taylor Swift, Ethel Cain and Billie Eilish.

As a result, fans are always excited to see what songs Lana chooses for her tour setlists. On June 23rd, Lana kicked off her first ever stadium tour in Cardiff and all eyes were on her to find out what songs she would sing. While some fans left happy, many complained over the setlist and how short the show is considering the price of tickets.

So what does Lana sing and why are fans calling it her "worst setlist"? Scroll down to see the full Lana tour setlist.

Lana Del Rey attends the Met Gala

How long is Lana Del Rey's tour setlist? What time does Lana Del Rey come on stage?

Lana Del Rey's stadium tour setlist is 15 songs long. Based on her first show in Cardiff, she takes to the stage at 8:50 PM and leaves at 10:20 PM. This makes the show roughly one and half hours which is pretty standard for an arena tour. However, in recent years artists like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have done three hour stadium tours.

Lana Del Rey stadium tour setlist

Lana's stadium setlist includes 10 previously released original Lana songs. The other five songs are either unreleased material or covers. Lana also doesn't perform anything from her albums Lust for Life and Norman F---ing Rockwell.

  1. Stars Fell on Alabama (Unreleased)
  2. Henry, come on
  3. Stand By Your Man (Tammy Wynette cover)
  4. Chemtrails Over the Country Club
  5. Ultraviolence
  6. Ride
  7. Video Games
  8. Did you know there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
  9. Quiet in the South (Unreleased)
  10. Young and Beautiful
  11. Summertime Sadness
  12. Born to Die
  13. 57.5 (Unreleased)
  14. Salvatore (Shortened)*
  15. Take Me Home, Country Roads (John Denver cover)

*Lana sang a short version of 'Salvatore' acapella as a fan request. It's unclear if it will stay in the setlist.

'Norman F---ing Rockwell' and 'Arcadia' are also used as interludes during the show.

Lana Del Rey's Stadium Tour set
Lana Del Rey's Stadium Tour set. Picture: Joseph Okpako/Getty Images for ABA

Reacting to the setlist on X / Twitter, one fan said: "Worst show ever". They also criticised the staging and complained that Lana was "behind a wall for 20+ minutes" of the show. They argued that she gave "zero effort bare minimum".

Another argued: "anyone else pretty disappointed with the lana del rey cardiff setlist? don’t get me wrong it has some good songs (ultraviolence, chemtrails, ride, nfr + more) but under half of it was unreleased and covers? idk just feels underwhelming considering how expensive the tickets were."

Someone also tweeted: "lana del rey played just over an hour set, hid behind a wall for 20 mins, sang the same setlist as the last 3 years, overpriced tickets and is playing covers. lana babe i love you but sort it out."

For reference, seating tickets cost between £78.40 and £405, standing tickets were £109.20 and the golden circle tickets were priced at £167.75.

As it stands, Lana is yet to address the backlash. Her next show is in Glasgow on June 26th.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you if Lana makes any changes to the setlist.

What do you think? Are you happy with Lana's setlist?

