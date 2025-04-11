Who are Lana Del Rey's 'Henry, Come On' lyrics about? The meaning explained

11 April 2025, 12:02 | Updated: 11 April 2025, 12:04

Lana Del Rey's 'Henry, Come On' lyrics meaning explained
Lana Del Rey's 'Henry, Come On' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Interscope
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who is Henry in Lana Del Rey's 'Henry, Come On' lyrics? Here's what the new song is about.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lana Del Rey is back with a new heartbreak ballad but what are her 'Henry, come on' lyrics about and who inspired it?

Ever since Lana Del Rey first started teasing her 10th studio album, fans have been desperate to hear it. In 2024, Lana originally teased that she was working on a country album. She later reworked the project telling British Vogue that it won't be a "heavy departure" from her sound. Lana will release The Right Person Will Stay globally on May 19th.

Now, Lana has dropped the lead single from the album. 'Henry, come on' is a cutting country-tinged breakup anthem and fans are living for the savage meaning behind the lyrics. People are also comparing the song to Miley Cyrus' hit single 'Wrecking Ball'. Scroll down to see the comparisons and find out what and who the song is about.

Lana Del Rey duets with Billie Eilish during Coachella headline performance

In 'Henry, come on', Lana tells a lover that she's over their on-off relationship and is leaving him for good. Lana sings: I mean, Henry, come on / Do you think I'd really choose it? / All this off and on / Henry, come on / I mean, baby, come on / Do you think I'd really lose it on ya / If you did nothin' wrong?

In the chorus, Lana makes references to her single 'Blue Jeans' and country tropes. She sings: Last call, "Hey, y'all" / Hang his hat up on the wall / Tell him that his cowgirl is gone / Go on and giddy up / Soft leather, blue jeans / Call us into void's dreams / Return it but say it was fun.

In the next verse, Lana makes clear how she actually feels by adding: I'll still be nice to your mom / It's not her fault you're leavin' / Some people come and they're gone / They just fly away / Take your ass to the house / Don't even bother explainin' / There's no workin' it out.

Fans have since compared the melody of the chorus to the verses in Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball'. With one person tweeting: "Is it just me or does Lana's latest single sound exactly like 'Wrecking Ball'?".

Lana Del Rey - Henry, come on (Audio)

Who is 'Henry, come on' about?

As it stands, Lana hasn't revealed who she wrote 'Henry, come on' about. In the bridge, Lana sings: All these country singers / And their lonely rides to Houston / Doesn't really make for the best / You know, settle-down type. In other words, it's possible 'Henry, come on' is inspired by a country singer Lana dated.

Between 2020 and 2021, Lana dated the country singer Clayton Johnson so 'Henry, come on' could be partly based on their relationship. However, Lana is also known to play into archetypes so the inspiration may not be so literal.

What do you think of Lana's new song? Are you excited for The Right Person Will Stay?

Lana Del Rey - 'Henry, come on' lyrics

VERSE 1
I mean, Henry, come on
Do you think I'd really choose it?
All this off and on
Henry, come on
I mean, baby, come on
Do you think I'd really lose it on ya
If you did nothin' wrong?
Henry, come on

CHORUS
Last call, "Hey, y'all"
Hang his hat up on the wall
Tell him that his cowgirl is gone
Go on and giddy up
Soft leather, blue jeans
Call us into void's dreams
Return it but say it was fun

POST-CHORUS
And it's not because of you
That I turned out so dangerous
Yesterday, I heard God say, "It's in your blood"
And it struck me just like lightning
I've been fightin', I've been strivin'
Yesterday, I heard God say, "You were born to be the one
To hold thе hand of the man
Who flies too close to thе sun"

VERSE 2
I'll still be nice to your mom
It's not her fault you're leavin'
Some people come and they're gone
They just fly away
Take your ass to the house
Don't even bother explainin'
There's no workin' it out
No way

CHORUS
It's last call, "Hey, y'all"
Hang his hat up on the wall
Tell him that his cowgirl is gone
Come on and giddy up
Soft leather, blue jeans
Don't you get it? That's the thing
You can't chase a ghost when it's gone

POST-CHORUS
And it's not because of you
That I turned out so dangerous
Yesterday, I heard God say, "It's in your blood"
And it struck me just like lightning
I've been fightin', I've been strivin'
But yesterday, I heard God say, "You were born to be the one
To hold the hand of the man
Who flies too close to the sun"

BRIDGE
All these country singers
And their lonely rides to Houston
Doesn't really make for the best
You know, settle-down type

CHORUS
It's last call, "Hey, y'all"
Hang his hat up on the wall
Tell him that his cowgirl is gone
Go on and giddy up
Last call, "Hey, y'all"
Hang his hat up on the wall
Tell him that his cowgirl is gone
Go on and giddy up
Go on and giddy up
Go on and giddy up
Hey

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway

Lola Young Breaks Down Every Song On 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Coachella livestream schedule: How to watch Coachella 2025 online

Coachella livestream schedule: Coachella 2025 stage times and how to watch

All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far

All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far including new Fearless version

Sabrina Carpenter will perform at BST Hyde Park in July 2025

How to get tickets to Sabrina Carpenter at American Express presents BST Hyde Park

What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian meaning behind 'Azizam' lyrics

What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian meaning behind 'Azizam' lyrics

Ed Sheeran is back!

Ed Sheeran says new song 'Azizam' is 'like a reset'

Hot On Capital

Celebrity Big Brother cast salaries revealed: How much did they get paid?

Celebrity Big Brother cast salaries revealed: How much did they get paid?

TV & Film

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

TV & Film

Who is Piper Rockelle from Netflix's Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing?

Who is Piper Rockelle? Age, parents, net worth and Bad Influence controversy explained

TV & Film

Piper Rockelle and Tiffany Smith issue statements slamming Netflix's Bad Influence

Netflix's Bad Influence slammed by Piper Rockelle and Tiffany Smith

TV & Film

Where is Tiffany Smith and is she in jail? Piper Rockelle's mom and what happened after the lawsuit

Where is Tiffany Smith now? Piper Rockelle's mom and what happened after lawsuit

TV & Film

Who is favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025? The latest odds revealed.

Who is favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Latest odds revealed

TV & Film

The Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott dating rumours explained.

Is Louis Tomlinson dating Zara McDermott? The rumours explained

MAFS Australia fans can't get over how different Lauren Hall looks in an old resurfaced photo.

MAFS Australia’s Lauren Hall looks ‘unrecognisable’ in resurfaced photo from before show

TV & Film

Cinemas ban unaccompanied kids from Minecraft movie screenings after Chicken Jockey trend

Cinemas ban unaccompanied kids from Minecraft movie screenings after Chicken Jockey trend

TV & Film

Who is JoJo Siwa's partner? Here's all you need to know about Kath Ebbs.

Who is JoJo Siwa’s partner Kath Ebbs? How they met and when they started dating

TV & Film

Mickey Rourke has been slammed for his disgusting homophobic comments towards JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

What did Mickey say to JoJo on CBB? Fans want him removed over homophobic comments

TV & Film

Black Mirror season 7 release time – when does it come out on Netflix?

Black Mirror release time: Here's what time season 7 comes out on Netflix

TV & Film

Dove Cameron says she felt forced to come out after being accused of "queerbaiting"

Dove Cameron says she felt forced to come out after being accused of "queerbaiting"

Carina revealed all the measures Paul had to agree to so he could stay on MAFS Australia.

MAFS Australia’s Carina reveals 'extreme rules' Paul had to follow after punching wall

TV & Film

Aimee lou Wood opens up about feeling worried HBO didn't think she was right for The White Lotus

The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood feared HBO thought she was 'too ugly' for the show

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Amy has revealed the heartbreaking reason why she got cosmetic surgery after the show.

MAFS UK's Amy reveals heartbreaking reason why she got face surgery

TV & Film

When are Zendaya and Tom Holland getting married? Law Roach teases wedding date

When are Zendaya and Tom Holland getting married? Law Roach teases wedding date

What does 'boganic' mean on MAFS Australia?

What does 'boganic' mean? Lauren's MAFS Australia insult explained

TV & Film

Ed Sheeran said he thinks some people 'hate' him

Ed Sheeran explains why he thinks people ‘hate’ him

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why the show is ending with season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why the show is ending with season 3

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch