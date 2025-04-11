Who are Lana Del Rey's 'Henry, Come On' lyrics about? The meaning explained

Lana Del Rey's 'Henry, Come On' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Interscope

By Sam Prance

Who is Henry in Lana Del Rey's 'Henry, Come On' lyrics? Here's what the new song is about.

Lana Del Rey is back with a new heartbreak ballad but what are her 'Henry, come on' lyrics about and who inspired it?

Ever since Lana Del Rey first started teasing her 10th studio album, fans have been desperate to hear it. In 2024, Lana originally teased that she was working on a country album. She later reworked the project telling British Vogue that it won't be a "heavy departure" from her sound. Lana will release The Right Person Will Stay globally on May 19th.

Now, Lana has dropped the lead single from the album. 'Henry, come on' is a cutting country-tinged breakup anthem and fans are living for the savage meaning behind the lyrics. People are also comparing the song to Miley Cyrus' hit single 'Wrecking Ball'. Scroll down to see the comparisons and find out what and who the song is about.

In 'Henry, come on', Lana tells a lover that she's over their on-off relationship and is leaving him for good. Lana sings: I mean, Henry, come on / Do you think I'd really choose it? / All this off and on / Henry, come on / I mean, baby, come on / Do you think I'd really lose it on ya / If you did nothin' wrong?

In the chorus, Lana makes references to her single 'Blue Jeans' and country tropes. She sings: Last call, "Hey, y'all" / Hang his hat up on the wall / Tell him that his cowgirl is gone / Go on and giddy up / Soft leather, blue jeans / Call us into void's dreams / Return it but say it was fun.

In the next verse, Lana makes clear how she actually feels by adding: I'll still be nice to your mom / It's not her fault you're leavin' / Some people come and they're gone / They just fly away / Take your ass to the house / Don't even bother explainin' / There's no workin' it out.

Fans have since compared the melody of the chorus to the verses in Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball'. With one person tweeting: "Is it just me or does Lana's latest single sound exactly like 'Wrecking Ball'?".

Who is 'Henry, come on' about?

As it stands, Lana hasn't revealed who she wrote 'Henry, come on' about. In the bridge, Lana sings: All these country singers / And their lonely rides to Houston / Doesn't really make for the best / You know, settle-down type. In other words, it's possible 'Henry, come on' is inspired by a country singer Lana dated.

Between 2020 and 2021, Lana dated the country singer Clayton Johnson so 'Henry, come on' could be partly based on their relationship. However, Lana is also known to play into archetypes so the inspiration may not be so literal.

What do you think of Lana's new song? Are you excited for The Right Person Will Stay?

Lana Del Rey - 'Henry, come on' lyrics

VERSE 1

I mean, Henry, come on

Do you think I'd really choose it?

All this off and on

Henry, come on

I mean, baby, come on

Do you think I'd really lose it on ya

If you did nothin' wrong?

Henry, come on

CHORUS

Last call, "Hey, y'all"

Hang his hat up on the wall

Tell him that his cowgirl is gone

Go on and giddy up

Soft leather, blue jeans

Call us into void's dreams

Return it but say it was fun

POST-CHORUS

And it's not because of you

That I turned out so dangerous

Yesterday, I heard God say, "It's in your blood"

And it struck me just like lightning

I've been fightin', I've been strivin'

Yesterday, I heard God say, "You were born to be the one

To hold thе hand of the man

Who flies too close to thе sun"

VERSE 2

I'll still be nice to your mom

It's not her fault you're leavin'

Some people come and they're gone

They just fly away

Take your ass to the house

Don't even bother explainin'

There's no workin' it out

No way

CHORUS

It's last call, "Hey, y'all"

Hang his hat up on the wall

Tell him that his cowgirl is gone

Come on and giddy up

Soft leather, blue jeans

Don't you get it? That's the thing

You can't chase a ghost when it's gone

POST-CHORUS

And it's not because of you

That I turned out so dangerous

Yesterday, I heard God say, "It's in your blood"

And it struck me just like lightning

I've been fightin', I've been strivin'

But yesterday, I heard God say, "You were born to be the one

To hold the hand of the man

Who flies too close to the sun"

BRIDGE

All these country singers

And their lonely rides to Houston

Doesn't really make for the best

You know, settle-down type

CHORUS

It's last call, "Hey, y'all"

Hang his hat up on the wall

Tell him that his cowgirl is gone

Go on and giddy up

Last call, "Hey, y'all"

Hang his hat up on the wall

Tell him that his cowgirl is gone

Go on and giddy up

Go on and giddy up

Go on and giddy up

Hey

