Who are Lady Gaga's 'Zombieboy' lyrics about? The emotional meaning behind the song explained
7 March 2025, 13:11 | Updated: 7 March 2025, 13:13
Lady Gaga's 'Zombieboy' is a heartfelt tribute to model Rick Genest who starred in her 'Born This Way' video.
Lady Gaga has confirmed that her 'Zombieboy' lyrics are about model Rick Genest following speculation from fans.
You don't have to be a little monster to know that Lady Gaga had a close relationship with late artist, actor, model and musician Rick Genest. Gaga helped Rick, who held the Guinness world record for most full body tattoos, break into the fashion world. She urged Thierry Mugler to hire him as a model and cast him in her 'Born This Way' video.
Rick tragically passed away in 2018 and Gaga tweeted about how "devastating" it was to lose her friend. When Gaga announced the 'Mayhem' tracklist, fans instantly theorised that 'Zombieboy' was about Rick. Due to his skeleton tattoos, Ricke earned the nickname "Zombie Boy" and fans thought the song might be a tribute to him.
Now, Gaga has opened up about the meaning behind her 'Zombieboy' lyrics and what Rick meant to her personally.
'Zombieboy' is not your average tribute song. Instead of opting for something somber, Gaga wrote something that is truly representative of Rick's personality. The song is about staying out late and hooking up. Gaga chants: We about to be up all night, wakin' up a zombie / So put your paws all over me, you zombieboy, you zombieboy.
Talking to Rolling Stone about Rick and the meaning behind the song, Gaga explained: "I think that Rick just was an inspiring person. And when I was working on this song, which is ultimately a big celebration song, that word just popped into my head."
She said: "That song is all about the moment in the night when you and your friends all realise that you’re going to wake up not feeling well the next day because you’re having too much fun. So, it’s about being a zombie in the morning."
Lady Gaga - Zombieboy (Official Audio)
Lady Gaga - 'Zombieboy' lyrics
INTRO
We about to be up all night, wakin' up a zombie
So put your paws all over me, you zombieboy, you zombieboy
VERSE 1
See you over there in the back of this party
And your girlfriend isn't here (Yeah, your girlfriend isn't here)
Boy inside a cage, lookin' angry and tired
Like you've been up for days (Like you've been up for days)
PRE-CHORUS
'Cause you're an animal, an animal
And you're closin' in on me
Yeah, you're an animal, an animal
And it just can't be this way
CHORUS
Oh, I can't see straight and my hands are tied
I could be your type from your zombie bite
No, I can't see straight but the feeling's right
I could be your type from your zombie bitе
POST-CHORUS
We about to be up all night, wakin' up a zombie
So put your paws all ovеr me, you zombieboy
VERSE 2
Think you're really sly, like a lion on the hunt for
This kitten over here, this kitten over here (Meow)
Bar is gettin' dry, and you starin' at the sunrise
Bet you're thirsty over there (Bet you're thirsty over there)
PRE-CHORUS
'Cause you're an animal, an animal
And you're closin' in on me (You animal)
Yeah, you're an animal, an animal
And it just can't be this way
CHORUS
Oh, I can't see straight and my hands are tied
I could be your type from your zombie bite
No, I can't see straight but the feeling's right
I could be your type from your zombie bite
POST-CHORUS
Put your paws all over me, you zombieboy
Put your paws all over me, you zombieboy
BRIDGE
I don't want you to stay (I don't want you to stay)
But I can't watch you walk away (Watch you walk away)
I'll think about you in my dreams (See you in my dreams)
You're better off a fantasy (A fantasy, a fantasy)
Fantasy (My fantasy, my fantasy)
Goodbye, I'll see you in my dreams
CHORUS
Oh, I can't see straight and my hands are tied
I could be your type from your zombie bite
No, I can't see straight but the feeling's right
I could be your type from your zombie bite
POST-CHORUS
We about to be up all night, wakin' up a zombie
So put your paws all over me, you zombieboy
We about to be up all night, wakin' up a zombie So put your paws all over me, you zombieboy
