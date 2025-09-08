How many VMAs does Lady Gaga have? Every award she's ever won including her 2025 wins

8 September 2025, 07:56

How many VMAs does Lady Gaga have? Every award she's ever won including her 2025 wins
Picture: Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV, Kevin Mazur/WireImage
By Sam Prance

Lady Gaga is now the artist with the third most VMA award wins in MTV VMAs history.

Lady Gaga was the overall winner of this year's MTV VMAs taking home four moonmen awards at the 2025 ceremony. How many MTV VMAs has she Lady Gaga won though? And what music videos has Lady Gaga won her VMAs for?

On September 7th, Lady Gaga stole the show at the MTV VMAs. Not only did Gaga perform an incredible rendition of her songs 'Abracadabra' and 'The Dead Dance' live at Madison Square Garden but she also took home Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration for 'Die with a Smile' and Best Direction and Best Art Direction for 'Abracadabra'.

Lady Gaga now ranks as the artist with the third highest amount of VMA awards in MTV VMAs history. Scroll down to find out exactly which MTV VMA awards Lady Gaga has won and when she won each of them.

Lady Gaga shares all on 'Joker: Folie À Deux' and writing 'Harlequin’

How many VMAs does Lady Gaga have?

As it stands, Lady Gaga has an incredible 22 VMA awards out of 52 nominations. This makes Gaga the artist with the third highest amount of moonmen in VMAs history behind only Taylor Swift (30) and Beyoncé (28). Madonna ranks fourth with 20 and Eminem ranks fifth with 15. Gaga won her first VMA in 2009 and her latest VMA in 2025.

What are Lady Gaga's VMAs?

Below are all 22 of Lady Gaga's VMAs in order of when she received them.

  • 2009 - Best New Artist
  • 2009 - Best Special Effects - 'Paparazzi'
  • 2009 - Best Art Direction - 'Paparazzi'
  • 2010 - Video of the Year - 'Bad Romance'
  • 2010 - Best Female Video - 'Bad Romance'
  • 2010 - Best Pop Video - 'Bad Romance'
  • 2010 - Best Dance Video - 'Bad Romance'
  • 2010 - Best Choreography - 'Bad Romance'
  • 2010 - Best Direction - 'Bad Romance'
  • 2010 - Best Editing - 'Bad Romance'
  • 2010 - Best Collaboration - 'Telephone'
  • 2011 - Best Female Video - 'Born This Way'
  • 2011 - Best Video with a Message - 'Born This Way'
  • 2020 - Tricon Award
  • 2020 - Artist of the Year
  • 2020 - Song of the Year - 'Rain On Me'
  • 2020 - Best Collaboration - 'Rain On Me'
  • 2020 - Best Cinematography - 'Rain On Me'
  • 2025 - Artist of the Year
  • 2020 - Best Collaboration - 'Die with a Smile'
  • 2020 - Best Direction - 'Abracadabra'
  • 2020 - Best Art Direction - 'Abracadabra'
Lady Gaga wins Artist of the Year at the 2025 MTV VMAs
Lady Gaga wins Artist of the Year at the 2025 MTV VMAs. Picture: Kristina Bumphrey/Billboard via Getty Images

2025 marks the fourth time Lady Gaga has taken home the most awards at a VMAs history. In 2009, she tied Beyoncé and Green Day by winning three awards, in 2010 she won an at-the-time record-breaking eight awards and in 2020 she took home five awards.

Paws up little monsters!

