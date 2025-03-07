Lady Gaga reveals "angry" meaning behind her 'Perfect Celebrity' lyrics
7 March 2025, 11:29
Lady Gaga opens up about her complicated relationship with fame in her 'Perfect Celebrity' lyrics.
Lady Gaga has released a brand new banger but what are her 'Perfect Celebrity' lyrics about? Here's what she's said.
After months of anticipation, Lady Gaga's seventh studio album 'Mayhem' is finally here and it's already being hailed as one of Gaga's best albums yet. Not only does Gaga reconnect with her roots on hit songs like 'Abracadabra' and 'Disease' but she also experiments with elements of rock and funk and the results are thrilling. Gaga is back!
One of the songs fans are living for is 'Perfect Celebrity' and now Gaga has opened up about the meaning behind it.
What are Lady Gaga's 'Perfect Celebrity' lyrics about?
Lady Gaga teases new album
In 'Perfect Celebrity', Gaga reflects on her complicated relationship with fame. In the first verse, she sings about how people treat her like a "human doll": I'm made of plastic like a human doll / You push and pull me, I don't hurt at all / I talk in circles, 'cause my brain, it aches / You say, "I love you", I disintegrate.
In the chorus, she then addresses how it feels to entertain: So rip off my face in this photograph (Perfect celebrity) / You make me money, I'll make you laugh (Perfect celebrity) / Show me your pretty, I'll show you minе / You love to hate me / I'm thе perfect celebrity.
Similar to her songs on 'The Fame', Gaga is exploring the art of the celebrity. However, this time she's getting in her rock bag and singing about that love/hate dynamic from lived experience.
Lady Gaga - Perfect Celebrity (Official Audio)
Discussing the meaning with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Gaga said: "What I’m dealing with on 'Perfect Celebrity' is a lot of anger that I feel towards myself, about 'What is this thing inside of you that you needed that, why are you this way?' And the song is almost like humorous in the way that I’m talking. But it’s super angry."
Gaga continued: "It’s almost like comical this idea that any time I’m in a room with anyone, there’s me, Stefani, and Lady Gaga sleeping on the ceiling and I have to figure out which body to be in. It’s kinda intense, but that was an important song on this album."
She ended by saying: "'Perfect Celebrity' is probably the most angry song. There’s rage in my music...but I’m so implicitly calling out and also making a mockery out of this thing that I went after."
Lady Gaga - 'Perfect Celebrity' lyrics
INTRO
Oh, ooh, ah
Uh
VERSE 1
I'm made of plastic like a human doll
You push and pull me, I don't hurt at all
I talk in circles, 'cause my brain, it aches
You say, "I love you", I disintegrate
PRE-CHORUS
I've become a notorious being
Find my clone, she's asleep on the ceiling
Now, can't get me down
You love to hate me
I'm the perfect celebrity
CHORUS
So rip off my face in this photograph (Perfect celebrity)
You make me money, I'll make you laugh (Perfect celebrity)
Show me your pretty, I'll show you minе
You love to hate me
I'm thе perfect celebrity
POST-CHORUS
Uh
VERSE 2
I look so hungry, but I look so good
Tap on my vein, suck on my diamond blood
Choke on the fame and hope it gets you high
Sit in the front row, watch the princess die
PRE-CHORUS
I've become a notorious being
Find my clone, she's asleep on the ceiling
Now, can't get me down
You love to hate me
I'm the perfect celebrity
CHORUS
So rip off my face in this photograph (Perfect celebrity)
You make me money, I'll make you laugh (Perfect celebrity)
Show me your pretty, I'll show you mine
You love to hate me
I'm the perfect celebrity
POST-CHORUS
Na-na, na-na, na (Perfect celebrity)
Na-na, na-na, na (Perfect celebrity)
Ah-ah, na-na, na-na, na (Perfect celebrity)
Na-na, na-na, na
BRIDGE
Catch me as I rebound (Let all the stuff)
Save me, I'm underground (I can't be found)
Hollywood's a ghost town
You love to hate me
I'm the perfect celebrity
CHORUS
So rip off my face in this photograph (Perfect celebrity)
You make me money, I'll make you laugh (Perfect celebrity)
Show me your pretty, I'll show you mine
You love to hate me, you love to hate me
OUTRO
(Na-na, na-na, na, perfect celebrity)
You hate me (Na-na, na-na, na, perfect celebrity)
Show me your pretty, I'll show you mine
You love to hate me
I'm the, ah, perfect celebrity
Ah-ah
