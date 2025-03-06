Lady Gaga Mayhem release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

6 March 2025, 11:13 | Updated: 6 March 2025, 11:27

Lady Gaga Mayhem release time: Here's what time her new album comes out
Lady Gaga Mayhem release time: Here's what time her new album comes out. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Interscope
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Lady Gaga drops 'Mayhem' on Friday March 7th but what time is it out and what's the tracklist?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gaga ooh la la! Lady Gaga is releasing a new album in a matter of hours. What time does 'Mayhem' come out though?

'Mayhem' is shaping up to be Lady Gaga's biggest era in recent memory. After breaking streaming records with her Bruno Mars duet 'Die With a Smile', Lady Gaga has since dominated the charts with the hit singles 'Disease' and 'Abracadabra'. Both songs hark back to classic early Gaga, leaving fans desperate to hear 'Mayhem' in full.

Thankfully, it's not too long before you can stream all 14 (!) 'Mayhem' songs and we've put together a list of some major international release times so you can listen to 'Mayhem' as soon as it drops.

Scroll down to see Gaga's international 'Mayhem' release times, the full tracklist, collabs and so much more.

When does Lady Gaga's Mayhem come out?

Lady Gaga teases new album

What time does Lady Gaga's Mayhem come out?

Spotify have released an official 'Mayhem' countdown. It teases that Gaga is going to release the album at midnight LOCAL TIME on Friday March 7th. This means that, wherever you are, you will be able to stream the album at 12:00 AM in your country. '

'Mayhem' is actually out now in New Zealand and will become available elsewhere hour by hour. For fans who are based in America, there will be a simultaneous release no matter which time zone you live in.

The album will drop at 12:00 AM (ET) if you live on the east coast. However, for fans who are based on the west coast, 'Mayhem' is dropping at 9:00 PM (PT) on February 20th.

Here are Lady Gaga's Mayhem release times for a handful of major time zones:

  • United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (March 6th)
  • United States (ET) - 12:00 AM
  • Canada (Vancouver) - 9:00 PM (March 6th)
  • Canada (Toronto) - 12:00 AM
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 12:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 12:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 12:00 AM
  • Africa - 12:00 AM
  • Asia - 12:00 AM
  • Oceania - 12:00 AM

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra (Official Music Video)

What is Lady Gaga's Mayhem tracklist?

Lady Gaga worked on 'Mayhem' with hit producers including Andrew Watt (Miley Cyrus) and Cirkut (Britney Spears). As always, Gaga co-wrote every song on the album and she even teamed up with her fiancé Michael Polansky on some of the songs. As for features, Burno Mars and French DJ Gesaffelstein both have collabs on the LP.

  1. 'Disease'
  2. 'Abracadabra'
  3. 'Garden of Eden'
  4. 'Perfect Celebrity'
  5. 'Vanish Into You'
  6. 'Killah (feat. Gesaffelstein)'
  7. Zombieboy
  8. LoveDrug
  9. How Bad Do U Want Me
  10. Don't Call Tonight
  11. Shadow of a Man
  12. The Beast
  13. Blade of Grass
  14. Die with a Smile (with Bruno Mars)

Fans who purchase the store version of the album will also get a bonus track called 'Can't Stop the High'.

Which track are you claiming?

