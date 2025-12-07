Exclusive

Kylie Minogue sleighs with debut live performance of 'XMAS' at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Kylie Minogue SLEIGHS at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: GLOBAL/SHUTTERSTOCK

We're NEVER getting that 'XMAS' choreo out of our heads...

Haven’t you heard? It’s a Kylie Christmas! The icon and living legend herself Kylie Minogue took to the stage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday 7th December and delivered an absolutely incredible set, complete with a performance of her brand new Christmas song.

Earlier this month, Kylie dropped ‘XMAS’ and gave Capital Breakfast’s Jordan, Chris and Siân a little sneak peek of what fans could expect on the night, saying: "The movements that go with it… Once you know it, you won't stop!"

And she was 100% correct... Kylie had the crowd on their feet, as well as Capital Evening Show's Jimmy Hill who was spotted backstage nailing the choreo.

Kylie Minogue WOW-ed on Sunday night at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: GLOBAL/SHUTTERSTOCK

Kylie closed out a phenomenal show on Sunday night that included the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Alex Warren and Tinie Tempah, and kicked off her set with an electrifying performance of 'Can't Get You out of My Head', followed by her signature sultry rendition of 'Santa Baby'.

After disappearing for a quick change, she remerged in a shimmering black dress to perform 'Padam Padam', and a medley of 'The Loco-Motion', 'Spinning Around' and a lil snippet of Kool & The Gang's 'Celebration'.

'All the Lovers' was up next before she got the audience going with 'XMAS', and then took us home with quintessential Kylie BANGER, 'Love At First Sight'.

Can every Christmas be a Kylie Jingle Bell Ball Christmas? Pleaaase?

Kylie Minogue stuns while performing 'Can't Get You Out of My Head'. Picture: GLOBAL/SHUTTERSTOCK

