Are Kylie Cantrall's 'Space Between' lyrics about Malia Baker? The heartbreaking meaning explained

23 July 2026, 17:34 | Updated: 23 July 2026, 17:46

Are Kylie Cantrall's 'Space Between' lyrics about Malia Baker? The heartbreaking meaning explained
Are Kylie Cantrall's 'Space Between' lyrics about Malia Baker? The heartbreaking meaning explained. Picture: Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Fans think that Kylie Cantrall's emotional new song was inspired by Malia Baker and Malachi Barton.

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Kylie Cantrall's new Valley Girl Problems project is officially here and fans are crying over her 'Space Between' lyrics.

Ever since Kylie Cantrall announced her new EP Valley Girl Problems, fans have been desperate to hear it. Not only is it her first music release since starring in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, but it's also her first full-length project since she was in an alleged Disney love triangle with her co-star Malia Baker and Zombies actor Malachi Barton.

In 2025, Kylie and Malia went on the Worlds Collide Tour with other Disney stars including Malachi Barton. During the tour, fans speculated that Kylie dated Malachi and then started seeing Malia shortly after they broke up. Kylie has since unfollowed both stars on Instagram and the former besties appear to be on less good terms now.

Kylie has also revealed that she has explored the "public love triangle" in Valley Girl Problems and 'Space Between' appears to address the situation head on. So is 'Space Between' about Malia Baker? Here's what Kylie has said.

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What are Kylie Cantrall's 'Space Between' lyrics about?

In 'Space Between', Kylie calls out a close friend of hers for betraying her by hooking up with an ex in the midst of her heartbreak. In the first verse, she sings: Had me crying on your shoulder at the Holiday Inn / And you're leaving my room to go straight to his / You knew everything he put me through / And I hate that didn't matter to you.

Kylie adds: We don't talk now and you know why / But I still think 'bout you all the time / Oh, I want you to know that it's killing me / 'Cause you went and threw it all away for what? / Now there's always gonna be a boy-sized space between us / You did the worst thing you could do to me.

As for the second verse, Kylie gets even more specific by saying: When you're with him, do you think of the past? / Like how your first kiss was three days from our last / And it's sad, but it's true, I don't recognise you.

Who are Kylie Cantrall's 'Space Between' lyrics about?

Kylie is yet to reveal if she's singing about Malia directly. However, in April, she teased Valley Girl Problems in a Galore profile and said: "The lyrics are honest and vulnerable because I dug into my personal life and didn’t shy away from the messy parts. Even my very public love triangle."

Kylie added: "That particular situation unraveled while in the midst of writing so naturally there will be songs that reflect the hurt and betrayal."

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if and when Kylie says more about the song.

Kylie Cantrall - 'Space Between' lyrics

VERSE 1
Four years of friendship, that's crazy
So close, looked like we were dating
Talked about getting matching tattoos
Just another thing we'll never do
Had me crying on your shoulder at the Holiday Inn
And you're leaving my room to go straight to his
You knew everything he put me through
And I hate that didn't matter to you

PRE-CHORUS
We don't talk now and you know why (You know why)
But I still think 'bout you all the time

CHORUS
Oh, I want you to know that it's killing me
'Cause you went and threw it all away for what?
Now there's always gonna be a boy-sized space between us
You did the worst thing you could do to me
And I don't think you really еven care that much
Now therе's always gonna be a boy-sized space between us

VERSE 2
When you're with him, do you think of the past?
Like how your first kiss was three days from our last
And it's sad, but it's true, I don't recognise you
What he's making you do, he got you
Smoking out in parking lots and balconies
Sneaking 'round behind my back and hiding things from me
I know we said we could share everything
But this is a stretch, like you wearing my jeans

PRE-CHORUS
We don't talk now and you know why (You know why)
But I still think 'bout you all the time

CHORUS
Oh, I want you to know that it's killing me
'Cause you went and threw it all away for what?
Now there's always gonna be a boy-sized space between us
You did the worst thing you could do to me
And I don't think you really even care that much
Now there's always gonna be a boy-sized space between us

POST-CHORUS
(Oh) Boy-sized space between us
(Oh) Boy-sized space between us

BRIDGE
We don't talk now and you know why (You know why)
But I still think 'bout you all the time

CHORUS
Oh, I want you to know that it's killing me
'Cause you went and threw it all away for what?
Now there's always gonna be a boy-sized space between us
You did the worst thing you could do to me
And I don't think you really even care that much
Now there's always gonna be a boy-sized space between us

POST-CHORUS
Boy-sized space between us

OUTRO
We don't talk now and you know why
But I still think 'bout you all the time

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