Kesha says she's not "allowed" to release new version of 'Tik Tok' with altered P. Diddy lyric

Kesha says she's not "allowed" to release new version of 'Tik Tok' with altered P. Diddy lyric. Picture: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for iHeartRadio, Christopher Polk/AMA2010/Getty Images for DCP

By Sam Prance

Kesha changed her 'Tik Tok' lyrics in live performances shortly after allegations against Diddy first came to light.

Kesha has revealed that she's being blocked from releasing the altered version of 'Tik Tok' with the new P. Diddy line.

In 2024, Kesha began performing a different version of 'Tik Tok' with amended lyrics following the allegations against Diddy. Over the past two years, the rapper has been accused of abuse and sexual assault. On October 23, 2025, he was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of transportation for the purposes of prostitution.

Kesha previously revealed that she rerecorded 'Tik Tok' but now she's said that she isn't able to legally release it.

What are Kesha's new 'Tik Tok' lyrics?

As of Coachella 2024, Kesha has stopped singing the 'Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy' line from 'Tik Tok'. Kesha now sings: Wake up in the morning like f--k P. Diddy. Kesha later took to Instagram to say: "Yes it is permanent. ⁣I will re-record it when I have legal rights to!" A few weeks later, she played the new version of 'Tik Tok' on TikTok.

However, Kesha still hasn't released it even with a new anniversary edition of her debut album Animal coming out on November 21st. Talking about it with Rolling Stone, Kesha said: "I am not allowed to release it yet. But, at my shows, just so everybody knows, the lyrics have officially changed to ‘wake up in the morning like, f--- P. Diddy.’"

Kesha ended by saying: "And that stands for all that I can’t say.”

As for why Kesha can't release the new version yet it's currently unclear. However, it's possible that it has something to do with the fact that the original version of 'Tik Tok' is owned by her old label, Kemosabe.

Kemosabe is run by Kesha's former collaborator Dr. Luke who she accused of sexual assault in the past.

