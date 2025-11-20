Kesha says she's not "allowed" to release new version of 'Tik Tok' with altered P. Diddy lyric

20 November 2025, 12:42 | Updated: 20 November 2025, 12:58

Kesha says she&squot;s not "allowed" to release new version of &squot;Tik Tok&squot; with altered P. Diddy lyric
Kesha says she's not "allowed" to release new version of 'Tik Tok' with altered P. Diddy lyric. Picture: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for iHeartRadio, Christopher Polk/AMA2010/Getty Images for DCP
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Kesha changed her 'Tik Tok' lyrics in live performances shortly after allegations against Diddy first came to light.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kesha has revealed that she's being blocked from releasing the altered version of 'Tik Tok' with the new P. Diddy line.

In 2024, Kesha began performing a different version of 'Tik Tok' with amended lyrics following the allegations against Diddy. Over the past two years, the rapper has been accused of abuse and sexual assault. On October 23, 2025, he was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of transportation for the purposes of prostitution.

Kesha previously revealed that she rerecorded 'Tik Tok' but now she's said that she isn't able to legally release it.

Kesha debuts new version of ‘Tik Tok’ after changing the P. Diddy lyric

What are Kesha's new 'Tik Tok' lyrics?

As of Coachella 2024, Kesha has stopped singing the 'Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy' line from 'Tik Tok'. Kesha now sings: Wake up in the morning like f--k P. Diddy. Kesha later took to Instagram to say: "Yes it is permanent. ⁣I will re-record it when I have legal rights to!" A few weeks later, she played the new version of 'Tik Tok' on TikTok.

However, Kesha still hasn't released it even with a new anniversary edition of her debut album Animal coming out on November 21st. Talking about it with Rolling Stone, Kesha said: "I am not allowed to release it yet. But, at my shows, just so everybody knows, the lyrics have officially changed to ‘wake up in the morning like, f--- P. Diddy.’"

Kesha ended by saying: "And that stands for all that I can’t say.”

As for why Kesha can't release the new version yet it's currently unclear. However, it's possible that it has something to do with the fact that the original version of 'Tik Tok' is owned by her old label, Kemosabe.

Kemosabe is run by Kesha's former collaborator Dr. Luke who she accused of sexual assault in the past.

Read more Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

Glen Powell vs. 'The Most Impossible Glen Powell Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

UK government bans reselling concert tickets higher than face vaule

UK government bans reselling concert tickets higher than face vaule

Lily Allen is taking her album West End Girl on tour

Lily Allen adds arena dates to West End Girl tour - How to get tickets

NERIAH | I always eat a cup of noodles when I have a show | My Life In 20

NERIAH | I always eat a cup of noodles when I have a show | My Life In 20

Every Surprise Cover Sabrina Carpenter Sings On The Short n' Sweet Tour

Every surprise song Sabrina Carpenter sings on the Short n' Sweet Tour

Taylor Swift pictured at the Grammy Awards 2025 and Liam Payne at a red carpet.

Taylor Swift's heartfelt letter to Liam Payne goes up for auction

Hot On Capital

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

TV & Film

I'm A Celeb's Lisa Riley, Aitch and Alex Scott MBE

Meet the full I’m A Celebrity 2025 cast

TV & Film

I'm A Celeb 2025 cast and Angry Ginge looking shocked.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 stars' net worths revealed from Angry Ginge to Jack Osbourne

TV & Film

I'm A Celeb have faced backlash over a recent trial

I'm A Celeb viewers fume over surprising detail in critter-filled challenge

TV & Film

Lisa Riley has opened up about how she lost weight

I'm A Celeb's Lisa Riley before and after 12 stone weight loss

TV & Film

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 5 comes out

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 5 comes out

TV & Film

Tom Read Wilson is in the jungle

I'm A Celeb's Tom Read Wilson's age, journey to fame, TV shows & more revealed

TV & Film

Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews

I'm A Celeb's Vogue Williams' husband, children, career & more

TV & Film

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she "hates" the holding space meme

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo explains why she hates the "holding space" meme

TV & Film

Live-action Moana criticised for changing Moana’s hair in new trailer

Live-action Moana criticised for changing Moana’s hair in new trailer

TV & Film

Samie Elishi [left] Harrison and Lauren in Love Island [right]

Love Island's Harrison 'dating' another Islander two weeks after Lauren split

Love Island

Late arrivals for I'm A Celeb 2025 revealed

I'm A Celeb's late arrivals for 2025 revealed

TV & Film

Married at First Sight Steven and Nelly

MAFS UK's Steven reveals he put himself in therapy after the show

TV & Film

Ruby Wax before and after cosmetic surgery

I'm A Celebrity's Ruby Wax opens up about cosmetic surgery she's had

Kelly Brook in 2025 and Kelly Brook in 1999

Every film I'm A Celeb's Kelly Brook has been in

TV & Film

Leah has spoken out about her relationship with ex-wife Leigh.

MAFS UK’s Leah calls ex-wife Leigh ‘tasteless’ after dramatic split

TV & Film

Aitch I'm A Celeb promo image and posing for a selfie.

Who is Aitch? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, sister and if he has a girlfriend revealed

TV & Film

I'm A Celeb's Aitch's 'secret girlfriend' revealed

Does Aitch have a girlfriend? His 'secret' partner revealed

Reiss and Leisha pictured at final vows and Reiss and Leisha posing together.

MAFS Reiss admits he started dating TOWIE star again shortly after Leisha split

TV & Film

Meghan Trainor defends weight loss after 'All About That Bass' lyric change controversy

Meghan Trainor defends weight loss after 'All About That Bass' lyric change controversy

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles