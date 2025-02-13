Kendrick Lamar and SZA's UK tour – tickets, dates, venues and more

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are hitting the road together
Music's most iconic duo Kendrick Lamar and SZA are heading on a UK tour this summer!

Days after putting on the show of a lifetime at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime, Kendrick Lamar and SZA have announced the Grand National Tour of European and UK stadiums this summer.

The 'Luther' singers will be kicking off their shows in Europe in July, wrapping up their tour in August in Sweden.

Here's everything you need to know about their tour dates, how to get tickets and the venues they're performing at.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA UK and Europe tour dates and venues

Jul 02 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieSTADION

Jul 04 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Jul 08 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park

Jul 10 – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park

Jul 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Jul 15 – Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena

Jul 19 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

Jul 22 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo

Jul 30 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Aug 02 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico

Aug 06 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Aug 09 – Stockholm, Sweden – 3Arena

How to get tickets to Kendrick Lamar and SZA's tour

Tickets for Kendrick Lamar and SZA's UK and Europe tour go on sale on Friday 14th February at 9am.

Fans will be given the show of a lifetime with songs from their respective recent albums, 'GNX' and 'SOS Deluxe: LANA', as well as their collaborations like 'All The Stars', 'Babylon' and '20 for 30' during their set.

