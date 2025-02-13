On Air Now
13 February 2025
Music's most iconic duo Kendrick Lamar and SZA are heading on a UK tour this summer!
Days after putting on the show of a lifetime at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime, Kendrick Lamar and SZA have announced the Grand National Tour of European and UK stadiums this summer.
The 'Luther' singers will be kicking off their shows in Europe in July, wrapping up their tour in August in Sweden.
Here's everything you need to know about their tour dates, how to get tickets and the venues they're performing at.
Jul 02 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieSTADION
Jul 04 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
Jul 08 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park
Jul 10 – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park
Jul 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Jul 15 – Paris, France – Paris La Défense Arena
Jul 19 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
Jul 22 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jul 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo
Jul 30 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Aug 02 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico
Aug 06 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
Aug 09 – Stockholm, Sweden – 3Arena
Tickets for Kendrick Lamar and SZA's UK and Europe tour go on sale on Friday 14th February at 9am.
Fans will be given the show of a lifetime with songs from their respective recent albums, 'GNX' and 'SOS Deluxe: LANA', as well as their collaborations like 'All The Stars', 'Babylon' and '20 for 30' during their set.
